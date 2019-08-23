Modere Names Dietary Supplement Formulator Alan Jones to Scientific Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modere ("the Company"), a healthy, safe and clean-lifestyle brand of dietary supplements, household and personal-care products with a presence worldwide, has added dietary supplement formulator and manufacturer Alan Jones to its esteemed Scientific Advisory Board. Jones joins a roster of highly respected medical doctors and industry experts who currently lend their world-class scientific expertise to the company across the specialized areas of Collagen Sciences, Weight Management, and Live Clean Essentials.

Jones comes to Modere after an impressive 25-year career in the dietary supplement industry. Following an introduction to the powerful benefits of mind and body performance nutrition by his Strength and Conditioning Coach when playing football as a Kinesiology/Pre-Med student at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, Jones changed direction and instead earned a Master of Science Degree in Human Nutrition with a specialty in Nutritional Biochemistry. He has since been involved in the development of more than 2,000 custom formulas that have generated more than $10 billion in revenues and have been sold in major retailers as well as the direct selling channel.

"It's an honor to be on Modere's Scientific Advisory Board and work with a company that shares my vision of delivering highly effective and superior products. I've been intrigued with the company's product line, business model and leadership in the industry, and am excited to contribute to its continued success," said Jones.

Jones joins the ranks of Modere's preeminent, multi-disciplined Scientific Advisory Board members, including Cynthia Champion-Olson, ND, CTN, CN, a clinical nutritionist and board certified traditional naturopath, Lisa Derosimo, MD, MS, a board-certified physician in obesity medicine; Kelly O-Malley Mattone, MD, a cosmetic, physical medicine and rehabilitation physician; Jon M. Grazer, MD, MPH, FACS, a board certified plastic surgeon; John A. Giannone, DVM, a veterinarian; certified nutritionist and fitness expert Robert Ferguson, MS, CN; and Greg Horn, former CEO of both Garden of Life and General Nutrition Centers (GNC).

"Alan Jones' unique expertise as a highly successful product development executive will lend invaluable support to our Advisory Board and to our company as we continue to innovate and produce more and more life-changing, healthy, live clean products," remarked Asma Ishaq, CEO of Modere.

About Modere

Modere (http://www.modere.com) offers a category-leading portfolio of live clean lifestyle essentials including beauty and personal care, health and wellness, and household products that are equal parts safe, high-performing and scientifically designed. We believe modern health involves pure nutrition, a clean environment and safe ingredients across all our product categories. Modere brings a holistic, live clean approach to well-being, and our products reflect a commitment to excellence and innovation with tested formulas proven around the globe. The recipient of multiple third-party validations, our line includes products that are EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified™, NSF Certified and gray-water safe. The company is a proud supporter of Vitamin Angels®.

