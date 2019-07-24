Modere Europe Unwraps Trim Chocolate for a Sculpted, Lean Body

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asma Ishaq, CEO of Modere ("the Company"), the first social retailer to create a safe and forward-thinking approach to overall wellness, was on hand in Brussels, Belgium today to announce the much-anticipated launch of Trim Chocolate in the Company's European markets. Featuring an exclusive, state-of-the-art combination of CLA and Collagen/HA Matrix® Technology, Trim Chocolate is shown to accelerate fat reduction and improve muscle tone while restoring youthful skin. The zero sugar, decadently chocolate flavored formula delivers a total body transformation experience.

Clinical data shows that, in addition to supporting fat metabolism, plant-derived conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) inhibits fat absorption and reduces fat cell size and fat cell formation by helping to block fat transport from the bloodstream into fat cells. It also helps build lean muscle mass.

Because weight loss can cause skin to wrinkle and sag, Trim Chocolate pairs clinical-strength CLA with the exclusive, award-winning Collagen/HA Matrix® Technology. This naturally occurring matrix of hydrolyzed collagen type II, HA (hyaluronic acid), and chondroitin sulfate replenishes collagen and HA levels in a highly absorbable form, restoring youthful, firmer skin.* Collagen and HA are also critical to knees, elbows, wrists where they support flexible joints and fitness performance, which are essential to a healthy weight loss regimen. Unique among collagen supplements, this Collagen/HA Matrix® Technology is backed by 7 U.S. and international patents. Furthermore, it's manufactured using a patented, Bio-Optimized™ process to ensure the ideal molecular weight that the body can readily assimilate.

The launch of Trim Chocolate follows Trim Coconut Lime's stellar debut in the European market in June 2018. Trim has fast risen to be one of Modere's best-selling products, with over $75 million in global sales since its launch.

"We have seen record sales of Trim Coconut Lime in Europe over the last year," said Asma Ishaq, CEO of Modere. "Since introducing Trim Chocolate in North America last December, we have seen a similar surge in sales, and we anticipate the same reception here in Europe."

Trim Chocolate is BPA-free, Cruelty-free, and manufactured in an NSF GMP registered facility. All packaging is recyclable.

*When paired with another Liquid BioCell product.

About Modere

Modere offers a category-leading portfolio of live clean lifestyle essentials including beauty and personal care, health and wellness, and household products that are equal parts safe, high-performing and scientifically designed. We believe modern health involves pure nutrition, a clean environment and safe ingredients across all our product categories. Modere brings a holistic, live clean approach to well-being, and our products reflect a commitment to excellence and innovation with tested formulas proven around the globe. The recipient of multiple third-party validations, our line includes products that are EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified™, NSF Certified and gray-water safe. The company is a proud supporter of Vitamin Angels®. Visit http://www.modere.com for more information.

