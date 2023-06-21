Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.06.2023 15:05:00

Modelo and Damian Lillard Team Up to Create the Ultimate Summer Bucket List

The #1 imported Mexican beer and 7x All-Star reward fans who seize all that summer has to offer with the Modelo Summer Bucket Sweepstakes

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modelo knows that summer is more than just a time to unwind – it’s an opportunity to level up and reach your full potential. To recognize those who take advantage of the summer season, Modelo teamed up with professional basketball player Damian "Dame” Lillard to create the Modelo Summer Bucket Sweepstakes. With a list of summer activities curated personally by Lillard, he and Modelo are encouraging fans to unlock the full potential of the season for the chance to win exclusive prizes.

"Modelo and I both know that summer is no time to waste. Throughout my career, the summer has been a crucial period for personal growth and cultivating a winning mentality. It’s a blend of honing my skills on the court and cherishing time with loved ones, something I don’t get to do as much as I’d like to during the season,” shared Lillard. "Teaming up with Modelo on my summer bucket list allows me to inspire fans to embrace that same summer mindset.”

Each month in June, July, and August, Lillard will unveil a new bucket list activity on his and the Modelo Instagram channels. Those who rise to the challenge and share their attempts through the Modelo Summer Bucket Sweepstakes will have the chance to win a Dame-inspired Modelo beer bucket that comes complete with everything needed to make the season count including a gift card to use towards a summer’s worth of Modelo.*

At the end of the sweepstakes, all submissions, including the monthly winners, will be entered for a chance to win a grand prize "Dame Time Bucket” with items hand-selected by Damian Lillard himself including autographed sneakers and his favorite noise-canceling headphones. Plus, these buckets will include a special, personalized touch – consider it the Mark of a Fighter.  

"Modelo is fully committed to helping our fans embrace the true potential of summer and rewarding those who wholeheartedly seize the moment,” said Greg Gallagher, Vice President Brand Marketing, Modelo. "Teaming up with someone like Damian Lillard, who consistently gives his all on and off the court, allows us to raise a glass in honor of those who make the most out of the summer.”

To enter the Modelo Summer Bucket Sweepstakes, fans need to share a video or photo of themselves completing the latest bucket list activity on their own Instagram feed before each monthly entry deadline. To enter for the chance to win one of the monthly prizes, participants must be 21 years or older and include #ModeloSummerBucketSweepstakes and #21+ in the caption of their submission as well as tag and follow @ModeloUSA.

For more information, visit www.modelousa.com and @ModeloUSA on Instagram. Constellation Brands is the exclusive licensee and sole producer of Modelo in the United States, DC, and Guam. Since 1925, the entire Modelo portfolio has been, and continues to be, proudly brewed in Mexico.

*Modelo awarded in the form of a $130 gift card

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. The last Entry Period ends 11:59 PM ET on 8/20/23. The Modelo Summer Bucket Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details including timing of each Entry Period, see Official Rules at rules.dja.com/modelosummerbuckets.

ABOUT MODELO®
Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Chelada Especial™, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas™. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 175MM cases sold in 2022 and became the #2 beer brand in the category. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellations Brands.

Media Contact:
Stephanie McGuane
Stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bc30686-984f-4294-8be0-9fe9faf5fea0 


