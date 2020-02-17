17.02.2020 02:16:00

Model indicates current novel coronavirus infections in China declining

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A mathematical model set up by an ad-hoc group of scientists indicates the number of currently infected novel coronavirus cases in China are on the decline as of February 12.  Currently infected cases are those confirmed to be ill with the virus who have not yet recovered or died.

"The figures created from the model February 13-15 from previous-day data show that the daily number of cured cases and deceased cases is now higher than the newly infected, leading to a decrease in the number currently infected," says Dr Yi Zou, who is based in the Department of Health and Environmental Sciences at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University.

"This pattern of decline would be hopeful, since each day there are fewer people who infect others, and the burden of taking care of sick people should decline," he says.

"However, if factors that affect the trend change or if the data on current cases is underreported, the model's indications will not be accurate."

Dr Zou is one of four researchers from universities in China who publish figures derived from the model and other related information on a website they set up for use by scientists, journalists and other researchers.

The website includes open access to data from across China on the novel coronavirus outbreak and daily statistical modeling, both for the country as a whole and for its individual provinces.

The data is both as current as possible and from authoritative sources, Dr Zou says.

"All data and information are automatically captured every 30 minutes through a background program to ensure timeliness," he says.

"The data and information sources include government websites at all levels and media such as People's Daily and China Central Television to ensure that information is open, transparent and traceable."

In addition to Dr Zou, other volunteers responsible for development of the website include Dr Peng Zhao and Dr Lei Han, also of XJTLU's Department of Health and Environmental Sciences, and Dr Xiaoxiang Wang from Southern University of Science and Technology.

The website is at https://ncov2020.org/ and includes a language toggle from Chinese to English.

SOURCE Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.02.20
Je schlechter die Lage, umso höher der Ölpreis
14.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
14.02.20
Virus-Sorgen werfen SMI nicht aus der Bahn
14.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Auf Talfahrt / LafargeHolcim – Lage trübt sich deutlich ein
14.02.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Cyberkriminalität: Verschwundene Bitcoins in Milliardenhöhe für Geldwäsche genutzt
Heraeus: Das hält das Jahr 2020 für das Währungspaar EUR/USD bereit
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk anfangs skeptisch gegenüber Cybertruck
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google: Das haben den Billionenkonzerne gemein
Abgestuft: Facebook-Aktie leidet durch pessimistischen Wall Street-Experten
Schindler erreicht Wachstumsziele bei etwas tieferer Profitabilität - Schindler-Aktie unter Druck
Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
KW 7: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Vor dem Wochenende konnte der heimische Markt zulegen und erreichte zeitweise ein neues Rekordhoch. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zum Schluss wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag ohne grössere Ausschläge. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;