Mobiquity Technologies Launches Advangelists for Publishers

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), today announced the launch of a full featured programmatic and direct sales media management platform for publishers. The Advangelists ATOS (Ad Tech Operating System) now enables publishers to connect and control all their disparate media sales channels in a unified platform. A leading technology provider in next generation mobile advertising media, Mobiquity is utilizing machine learning algorithms within the Advangelists' publisher platform to identify the most optimal opportunities for media owners seeking to maximize revenue and satisfy fulfillment rates.

Using Advangelists, publishers can understand the value of each independent advertising sales channel. The platform recognizes higher yields by understanding the relationship between audience performance and advertiser demand, with models predicting publisher fulfillment accordingly. Operational efficiency is captured by unifying both direct and programmatic media sales channels, relying on machine learning instead of manually maintaining and monitoring waterfall approaches to ad sales fulfillment. Advangelists' also seeks to further improve performance by isolating ad fraud.

The new unified media sales management platform will support a variety of media channels including mobile, video, digital billboards, AR/VR, and standard display advertising. Statistica reports U.S. ad expenditure in 2019 will amount to 240.7 billion U.S. dollars, up from 223.7 billion recorded in 2018, with the largest share of ad expenditure already attributed to mobile media, closely followed by TV. By 2022 mobile is expected to surpass television advertising by an even greater margin. Content publishers increasingly experiencing a shift in media consumption toward digital channels, are also evolving toward more automated programmatic advertising sales channels whilst integrating protocols for legacy ad sales management.

"It is surprising how manual the digital media ad sales process can be," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity. "With this product launch, we are removing much of the human requirement a publisher needs to efficiently operate and scale a modern media sales organization while also expanding Mobiquity's market to include the publisher sell-side of the advertising ecosystem."

Advangelists will be debuting the Publisher Ad Tech Operating System at DMEXCO 2019 in Cologne, Germany next month.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), is a mobile first, next generation, platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The company maintains the largest location database available to advertisers and marketers through their data services division. Our corporate website is (www.mobiquitytechnologies.com). Through Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com), the company also provides programmatic advertising technologies and precise mobile data insights on consumer behavior.

