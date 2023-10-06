Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.10.2023 00:25:00

Mobilize.AI Communications Announces: Timothy S. Hardin as President and Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.AI, a leading AI call center platform, today announced that Timothy S. Hardin has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Joey Gioeli, Mobilize.AI's founder, who served as Chief Executive Officer for the past fifteen years, has been appointed as Executive Chairman.

Mobilize.AI President and CEO Tim Hardin

Mr. Hardin has more than thirty years of senior management experience in call center and customer support operations, where he oversaw several "mega" call centers in North & South America, Europe and Asia serving Fortune 500 clients with 12,000+ service reps. Mr. Hardin previously worked as Chief Operating Officer of Sitel, where he orchestrated a comprehensive overhaul of the firm's Philippines call center operations, doubling the call center's head count and achieving Sitel's quickest agent fill rate while cutting overall attrition by more than 50%, all within eighteen months. Mr. Hardin later served as Executive Vice President of Global Operations of SPi Global (now currently split into Straive and Inspiro), both market-leading content technology enterprise firms providing data services and subject matter expertise in various fields of research, customer support and technology.

Furthermore, he served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Rally4, a pioneering "text-to-give" platform employed by some of the largest non-profits in the US. Most recently, he served as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nidrah Global, a global advisory firm providing management consulting, M&A advisory, capital introduction, and other services to firms in APAC, LATAM, EMEA and North America.

"Tim is the perfect leader for Mobilize.AI," noted Joey Gioeli, Mobilize.AI's founder. "Tim's extensive background in call center operations, including his thirty years' experience building and leading some of the largest call centers in the world will prove to be invaluable to the company. We believe his strong leadership will enable Mobilize.AI to grow exponentially over the coming years and achieve record profitability."

"I am very excited to be joining Mobilize.AI," said Tim Hardin. "Joey has created something extremely special here and I'm both honored and humbled to be able to help take Mobilize.AI to the next level. The capabilities that Mobilize.AI's technology possesses will help lift Fortune 500 Companies' customer experience levels to new heights. Customers are able to interact and communicate with brands through our multi-channel AI Agent platform at a much lower cost and with substantially higher performance. I'm looking forward to changing the way companies conduct business and interact with their customers going forward!"

About Mobilize.AI Communications

Mobilize.AI, a subsidiary of EV3 Global, is a leading AI call center platform utilizing recursive machine learning, proprietary speech recognition technology and data analytics to create conversational virtual agents, automated consumer outreach and chat-support for major global retailers and organizations at low cost.

Mobilize.AI TM

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobilizeai-communications-announces-timothy-s-hardin-as-president-and-chief-executive-officer-301949993.html

SOURCE Mobilize.AI

