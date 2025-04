mobilezone receives SBTi validation for scientifically based climate targets

The overarching goal of mobilezone in its sustainability agenda is to achieve its net-zero emission ambition by 2045 across the entire value chain. Relative to the base year 2022, mobilezone’s reduction path foresees a reduction of Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 50% by 2032, before these should be reduced by a total of 90% by the year 2045.

“The SBTi validation confirms that our climate targets are in line with the latest scientific findings. We consider this a significant affirmation to uphold our goals and continue to implement our sustainability strategy transparently and measurably – for both our stakeholders and the environment,” says Bernhard Mächler, CFO Switzerland. With the confirmation by the SBTi, mobilezone aligns its climate strategy consistently with current scientific findings and makes a measurable contribution to limiting global warming to 1.5°C as part of the Paris climate agreement.

About the Science Based Targets Initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative supports companies in formulating and validating climate targets that are in line with current scientific findings. It was launched by the WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature), the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, and the World Resources Institute (WRI). The mission of the initiative is to provide companies with a tool to set binding climate targets and thereby contribute to the reduction of global greenhouse gas emissions. The list of all companies validated by the SBTi can be viewed here: Target dashboard - Science Based Targets Initiative.