|
10.03.2023 06:45:25
mobilezone Group achieves strong result for 2022 increased market shares 7.5 per cent organic sales growth to over CHF 1 billion
|
mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Annual Results
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Rotkreuz, 10 March 2023
Markus Bernhard, CEO of mobilezone Group is satisfied with the 2022 business results: "Last year we seamlessly followed up on the record financial result of the previous year, expanding our market position by increasing sales volume both in Germany and Switzerland."
Organic sales growth (currency adjusted) was 7.5 per cent. Sales amounted to CHF 1 billion, of which 69 per cent was achieved in Germany and 31 per cent in Switzerland. Online" sales of CHF 400 million (previous year: CHF 374 million) or 40 per cent of sales were generated with its own platforms. The good result with an operating EBIT of CHF 70.6 million (previous year: CHF 66.7 million) and an EBIT margin of 7.0 per cent (previous year: 6.8 per cent) confirms the execution of our strategy. Adjusted for the negative currency impact of CHF 2.7 million, EBIT for the reporting year was CHF 73.3 million.
Excluding the non-cash special effect of CHF 6 million from the sale of the wholesale business in Germany in January 2021, EBIT in the previous year was CHF 72.7 million.
Financial guidance
The EBIT guidance as well as the sales expectation were achieved despite a negative currency impact of CHF 2.7 million on EBIT and CHF 52 million on sales. The EBIT target of 7.6 per cent could not be met due to the challenging economic environment in the second half of 2022 and consequently lower margins in the German business.
Key figures at a glance
Market area Switzerland
Business development in all sectors in Switzerland was highly gratifying.
Market area Germany
Business in Germany was excellent in the first half of the year. In the second half of the year, the gross profit margin in the contract business decreased slightly due to a fierce competition.
Growth in second life and refurbishing of smartphones
The second life segment, or the repair and refurbishing of smartphones, continues to gain in importance. During 2022, 2.8 per cent of the total smartphones sold by mobilezone Switzerland were refurbished smartphones (previous year: 1.5 per cent). 8.3 per cent of the total smartphones sold were returned and sold in the market as second life devices, which contributes to the sustainability strategy of mobilezone (previous year: 6.4 per cent). Since November 2022, mobilezone Germany has been selling refurbished devices via Sparhandy.
Change in the Board of Directors/Group Management
CEO Markus Bernhard will resign on 30 June 2024 as CEO of mobilezone Group and will continue to be in charge of strategic further development, investor relations and the M&A area of the company as the operational delegate of the Board of Directors. He will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of the mobilezone Group on the occasion of the Annual General Meeting of 5 April 2023 and will replace Peter K. Neuenschwander, who will no longer be standing for re-election. In this way, the Board of Directors is setting an example of continuity and the strategic direction of mobilezone. The Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Peter K. Neuenschwander for his invaluable contribution over the past years.
General Meeting on 5 April 2023
The 2023 General Meeting will take place with the physical presence of the shareholders in the Dorfmatt community hall in Rotkreuz. The Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting a dividend of CHF 0.90 per registered share, or CHF 0.06 more than in the previous year. Half of the payout consists of available earnings and half from reserves from capital contributions corresponding to a payout ratio of 73 per cent of the Groups net profit. If this proposal is approved, the dividend will be paid out on 14 April 2023. From 12 April 2023, the shares will be traded ex-dividend.
Confident outlook for 2023
The last three years have clearly proven the stability and resilience of mobilezones business model. There is a great demand for telecommunications products among the public. The times when personal contacts were limited have confirmed this. Accordingly, mobilezone is looking ahead to the next few years with confidence in all business segments in Germany and Switzerland.
For Germany, the company expects the consumer climate to brighten up in the spring and assumes that omnipresent topics such as Inflation and energy costs will also ease somewhat in the media. Furthermore, mobilezone expects more customer traffic in its 124 shops in the Swiss business. The two mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) TalkTalk and HIGH will continue the impressive growth of the last two years. The two acquisitions made at the beginning of January with Digital Republic and SIGA complement the business in Switzerland and Germany perfectly. Both businesses have developed well since the takeover. Due to these acquisitions, the share buyback programme will be paused in 2023.
The EBIT expectation for the 2023 fiscal year is CHF 70 to 77 million. The attractive dividend policy will be continued, which would mean a further increase in dividend if the financial targets are achieved. In addition, the company continues to aim for a steady increase in the EBIT margin from todays 7.0 per cent in the coming years. mobilezone expected growth above all in the online and MVNO business. In terms of investments, the company expects a decrease from CHF 17.5 million to CHF 13 million in 2023, as the conversion of the shops in Switzerland into the new shop layout was completed in 2022 and the new development of the online platforms in Germany will be put into active operation in the first half of 2023. The Group is very well positioned today and looks forward to positive further development.
The 2022 Annual Report with the detailed financial statements according to Swiss GAAP FER is now available at http://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/reports-and-presentations.html
A video conference for investors, analysts and media professionals will take place at 9:15 a.m. this morning (in German): http://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/videoconference.html
A summary of the figures can be found in a video presentation (in German): http://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/reports-and-presentations.html
Contact for analysts, investors and the media
About mobilezone
The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 staff at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zurich, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services and supply to retailers complete the offering. These services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 120 mobilezone shops in Switzerland.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1579235
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1579235 10-March-2023 CET/CEST
