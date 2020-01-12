MobileDemand to Demo Enhanced xDIM Mobile Box Dimensioning Software at National Retail Federation NRF 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking measurements of boxes is a standard part of shipping and logistics operations and today's automated systems have required boxes and pallets to be moved to fixed and stationary scanners for measurements. MobileDemand® xDIM™ Mobile Dimensioning Software performs accurate measurements by the operator in a mobile fashion where the package sits, maximizing operational efficiencies. With the new enhancements being introduced at the 2020 NRF Show this week, xDIM's patented technology will more accurately and quickly capture dimensional and volume data, as well as provide rich data via its cloud-based dashboard.

MobileDemand is demonstrating the newest version of xDIM in booth 1628 the 2020 National Retail Federation (NRF) Show at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York CityJanuary 12-14.

xDIM software uses the Intel® RealSense™ Depth Camera D415 integrated into MobileDemand rugged tablets to measure package dimensions and then uploads the data to the cloud-based xDIM Insight dashboard. This provides companies in warehousing, logistics, supply chain management, shipping and receiving, and courier industries with a more efficient solution for managing packages than stationary scanning stations.

"The new, enhanced xDIM Mobile Dimensioning Software combines mobile computing and 3D scanning technologies to eliminate the need for expensive stationary dimensioning scanners and puts the power of measurement right in workers' hands," said MobileDemand President Matt Miller. "With a patent issued and further patents pending, xDim is the first of its kind on a mobile device for various vertical markets and is the latest MobileDemand solution to maximize first-line worker productivity."

xDIM Mobile takes measurement to the package

xDIM Mobile Dimensioning has several advantages over static, stationary dimensioning solutions:



Measure packages where they are — MobileDemandbrings the ability to measure packages wherever they sit, rather than bringing them to a stationary device. By integrating xDIM software with Intel's RealSense 3D camera on a MobileDemand rugged tablet solution, the volume dimensioning scanner is now mobile and easy to use.

Improve efficiencies with space and time — xDIM provides workers with the ability to eliminate space waste while also saving time. Getting accurate measurements without manual physical processes — while also eliminating the need to move packages around before staging or putaway — saves an abundance of time. And having accurate dimensions of packages makes it simple to stack for shipping without wasteful gaps.

Increase revenue and reduce costs — With xDIM, companies have the ability to charge shipping by dimensional weight instead of standard weight. It also delivers more accurate measurements to determine shipping costs, which means a reduction in chargebacks and a reduction in volume dimensionscanning investment costs.

Enable operational and performance insights — Capture data immediately on xDIM Mobile and see results in real time from xDIM Insight, the cloud-based analytics dashboard, to easily collaborate with value chain partners.

For more information about MobileDemand xDIM Mobile Dimensioning Software, visit http://www.ruggedtabletpc.com/xdim.

About MobileDemand

MobileDemand designs and provides rugged tablet PC solutions used by mobile workers in many vertical markets, the largest being retail, manufacturing, transportation, food and beverage distribution, and many other industries in both the public and private sector.

The MobileDemand portfolio of rugged devices are designed tough to handle rough industries so users don't have to worry about losing productivity due to failed technology. First-line workers achieve more with enhanced technologies such as barcode scanning, credit card readers and PIN pads, 3D cameras, thermal cameras and mounting systems.

