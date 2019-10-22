Mobile Solutions and Periscope Equity Partner in Shared Vision for Growth

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile Solutions, an award-winning provider of full life-cycle Managed Mobility Services, and Periscope Equity ("Periscope"), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investments in mission-critical, technology-enabled business services companies, have announced a partnership to accelerate their shared vision for growth in mobility management and beyond.

Periscope's investment philosophy is centered around human capital and building teams for long-term, sustainable growth. Periscope identified Managed Mobility Services as an area of thematic interest and knew after its initial meeting with the Mobile Solutions team it was the partnership they had been searching. Eric Hinkle, Principal at Periscope Equity, said, "We invest in people first and have been incredibly impressed with the team and culture of Mobile Solutions. We are excited to partner with them on this next phase of growth for the company with an initial focus on expanding our go-to-market strategy and bringing new products to market."

Mobile Solutions set the stage for incredible growth with MAX, its innovative mobility management solution. MAX was designed from the ground up built with the user experience in mind offering in-cycle analytics and delivering a unified platform for all mobility management needs. Clients benefit from Mobile Solutions' easy-to-use portal, 24x7 in-house service desk, and teams of mobility experts.

Looking forward, both Mobile Solutions and Periscope are excited about releasing new products in the telecom space. In the mobile-first world, the security of telecom assets and the need for subject matter experts in managing them have taken a forefront. Through this partnership, clients can rest assured that their mobility needs will be met and exceeded with bleeding-edge technology. By adding functionality to Mobile Solutions' Robotic Process Automations, the Brains, they can focus on their best asset, their people. Additionally, with further MAX enhancements, the future is bright for this partnership.

Jim Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO of Mobile Solutions, said, "This is truly the next chapter in our story. From the beginning, we have set out to redefine the mobility management space, and through this partnership, we will provide enhanced offerings, further automation, and far-reaching solutions in telecom. It has always been, and always will be, about providing the greatest value to our clients. We are excited about our continued success, and we are grateful to join with a partner who shares a common vision on the opportunity ahead."

Mobile Solutions is excited to announce the addition of Michael Sterl, who will serve as President focused on growth initiatives across sales, technology, and new product extensions. Michael brings a wealth of IT services experience and knowledge of the partner community to the go-forward business. "The channel is craving a smarter approach to mobile device management and security, given the evolving business environment," Sterl. "From our very first conversation with Jim, we had a shared vision and saw the Company's MAX platform positioned to continue to innovate and capture market share. We plan to aggressively ramp up our partnership and referral network, which will significantly broaden our customer reach," said Sterl.

D.A. Davidson served as the exclusive financial advisor to Mobile Solutions for this transaction.

About Mobile Solutions

Mobile Solutions is a SaaS company that provides full life-cycle Managed Mobility Services including procurement, staging and kitting, real-time expense management, business analytics and reporting, dedicated account management and optimization, 24x7 US-based support, Unified Endpoint Management, and device reclamation services. We've made it simple for our clients to manage corporate-liable devices while also automating the management of mobile costs, assets, usage, plan changes, invoice processing, and reporting. With MAX, our cloud-based portal, we provide one, easy-to-use technology interface with the same user experience. Click here to check out our offerings!

About Periscope Equity LLC

Periscope Equity is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investments in technology-enabled business services companies across five key verticals: healthcare services, marketing services, outsourcing services, security services and software. Periscope specifically targets founder-owned companies with mission-critical products and service offerings, a history of sustainable profitability and known avenues to accelerate growth. In alignment with proven management teams, Periscope provides strategic, operational and commercial expertise to drive superior investment returns.

For more information, please visit http://www.periscopeequity.com

