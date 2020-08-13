+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
13.08.2020 20:16:00

Mobile Ordering to Facilitate Social Distancing at Games by Refill

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Refill announces its Virtual Concessions technology is live and has already begun on-boarding Ohio high schools. Refill's new technology removes congested lines and facilitates social distancing features: contactless payments, optimized ordering, order pickup time, express lane, and quick reorder. Ohio high schools will have a priority for signing up for this free technology. This technology is also being offered free to professional sports teams around the country.

The process is simple; fans will go to the home team's website or app and click mobile ordering. The concessions menu will populate and allow fans to place orders at different locations. After placing an order, pickup time will be given to each fan to reduce congested lines. All payments will be contactless to reduce the risk of viral transmission.  

"We have Ohio high schools in the on-boarding process right now.  Our goal is to get the word out about our technology that will assist fans and students in safe practices," said Refill CMO Anthony Reynolds. "Governor Dewine and Lt. Governor Husted have done a tremendous job with student athlete safety top of mind in Ohio. I was inspired by their leadership to offer this technology free."

"We've discussed this opportunity with pro sports teams and teams in ACC and SEC conferences also. They all have said the same thing, your price point is hard to beat and your technology makes sense for fan safety. We will be announcing other key partnerships as we finalize deals and terms with both teams and concessionaires in the coming weeks."

Pro sports teams and high schools are encouraged to sign up for the free technology at: 

http://www.refillmobileapp.com/sports

Media Contact Information 

Anthony Reynolds Chief Marketing Officer (614) 427-3803

