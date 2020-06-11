Mobile Mini Announces Quarterly Dividend

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MINI) (the "Company” or "Mobile Mini”), the world’s leading supplier of portable storage solutions and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the United States, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 30.3 cents per share, which will be paid on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2020.

As previously disclosed, on March 1, 2020, the Company, WillScot Corporation and Picasso Merger Sub, Inc. entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as amended from time to time, the "Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions, Merger Sub will be merged with and into Mobile Mini, with Mobile Mini surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of WillScot (the "Merger” or the "Proposed Transaction”). The Merger is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of stockholder approvals from the Company’s and WillScot’s stockholders. The declaration and payment of the cash dividend is permitted under the Merger Agreement and is not contingent on the closing of the Merger.

About Mobile Mini, Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 200,500 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,800 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 155 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index. Additional information about Mobile Mini can be found on the Investor Relations section of Mobile Mini’s website at www.mobilemini.com.

Important Information About the Proposed Transaction

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, WillScot filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (No. 333-237746), which includes the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus. The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on May 5, 2020, and Mobile Mini and WillScot commenced mailing the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus on or about May 8, 2020. Each party will file other documents regarding the Proposed Transaction with the SEC. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT STOCKHOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders are able to obtain these documents (if and when available) free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The documents filed by WillScot with the SEC may also be obtained free of charge from WillScot by requesting them by mail at WillScot Corporation, 901 S. Bond Street, Suite 600, Baltimore, Maryland 21231. The documents filed by Mobile Mini may also be obtained free of charge from Mobile Mini by requesting them by mail at Mobile Mini, Inc., 4646 E. Van Buren Street, Suite 400, Phoenix, Arizona 85008.

Participants in the Solicitation

WillScot, Mobile Mini, their respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees and certain of their respective significant stockholders may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the Proposed Transaction. Information about WillScot’s directors and executive officers is available in WillScot’s proxy statement, dated March 20, 2020, as supplemented by the supplement dated April 13, 2020, for the 2020 Annual Meeting and WillScot’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020. Information about Mobile Mini’s directors and executive officers is available in Mobile Mini’s proxy statement, dated March 16, 2020 as supplemented by the supplement dated April 10, 2020, for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Mobile Mini’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on February 3, 2020. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holding or otherwise, is contained in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC regarding the Proposed Transaction. Investors should read the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the SEC, WillScot or Mobile Mini as indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

