19.07.2021 05:00:00

Mobile Marketing Powerhouse CleverTap Expands Offerings into Turkey Amid Extreme Growth in the Middle East

CleverTap offers Turkish brands access to industry-leading mobile marketing engagement and retention technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the world's most trusted customer engagement and user retention platform, announced superior growth numbers across theMiddle East over the past year, fueling its expansion into Turkey. Since launching in the Middle East in 2020, CleverTap has doubled its growth in META by adding 100 new brands to its company portfolio.

CleverTap Logo

"Our rapid growth in the Middle East is welcomed with great enthusiasm and is evidence that the demand for real-time mobile marketing is ever-present and continuing to attract larger audiences," said Sunil Thomas, CEO of CleverTap. "Because of this success, we're thrilled to be expanding into Turkey to offer even more brands the opportunity to drive quality engagement and retention among their mobile app users."

Turkey's business ecosystem is a vibrant mix of startups and enterprises — all with apps used by customers. CleverTap is excited to reach this dynamic audience and expand its offerings in Turkey across the ecommerce, foodtech, gaming, fintech, and travel industries.

"We're looking forward to powering a variety of businesses in different verticals in the Turkey market," said CleverTap CMO Dave Dabbah. "Our goal is to help Turkish brands better engage with their target audiences and drive positive experiences that turn loyal customers into brand champions."

CleverTap will bring an omnichannel approach to the Turkish marketing landscape with powerful analytics, segmentation, and marketing automation to give Turkish brands the opportunity to engage with their customers where they are: their mobile phones.

For more information about CleverTap, please visit www.clevertap.com.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Consumer brands around the world representing over 10,000 apps—including Vodafone, Sony, MercedesBenz.io, Dominoes, and Emirates—trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with regional offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445305/CleverTap_Logo.jpg 

