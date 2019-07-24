"Mobile Legends" Advances Southeast Asia's E-Sports Industry by Introducing The First Franchised League Model

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Indonesia (MPL - ID) is returning for a Fourth Season. This time, however, the organizer is adopting a e-sports franchised league model -- the first in Southeast Asia. Aimed at creating a sustainable esports environment, the model aims to establish financial security for teams and players alike while implementing a systematic structure in Indonesia esports industry.

MPL - ID Season Four will include eight weeks' of Regular Matches starting on 23rd of August 2019 to 13 October 2019. Regular Season will be held offline at XO Hall Tanjung Duren while the Grand Final will be held in Tennis Indoor Senayan, Jakarta from October 26 - 27, 2019. The league will feature Season 3's champion, Onic Esports, plus the other seven permanent franchises; Alter Ego, Aura, Bigetron Esports, Evos, Geek Fam, Genflix Aerowolf, and Rex Regum Qeon.

"With MPL - ID Season 4 transitioning to a franchised league model, it allows the league to tackle many issues that was faced in previous seasons. For instance, the lack of regulation and governance causes a lack of standardize contracts between the teams and players. By having permanent teams, it allows the league to implement a standardize system that protects all parties involved. This will make it easier for us to create something with a solid foundation with a long-term goal of sustainability in the esports landscape of Indonesia," said Dylan Chia, Marketing Director of MPL- ID.

The MPL - ID's franchised model provide teams with a permanent slot in the league for a one-time franchise fee of USD 1 million. Teams and players participating in these upcoming MPL Seasons will be provided with:

An even playing ground where each team will have a hard salary cap so as to promote team parity and operation cost sustainability.

Shared revenue in which each team can get more than 50% of the league revenue pool before deduction of league operational and marketing costs that will be bore fully by Moonton.

Financial security for players where the player contracts will feature a fixed minimum salary and a minimum contract length of 6 months per season.

Job security for both teams and players as there is no longer relegation.

Commercialization opportunities, with the shared investment from MOONTON and the teams, it allows the league to commit to long term initiatives to develop relationships with key partners to create new revenue streams and marketing solutions for brands, teams and players.

Logan Shaw, Regional Esports Director of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang also stated: "With a higher financial security and standardized rules and regulation, the league can cultivate accountability in team management, which can address the instability and constantly shifting rotation of team players due to poaching in the previous system."

As a further commitment to significantly grow the Indonesian esports ecosystem, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will be investing USD 8 million to further develop the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) esports community in Indonesia.

Part of the investment will be used to further develop the esport scene outside of MPL. Logan added, "In spite of being on a professional competition, we need to build a successful esports ecosystem, starting from the grassroots level." A range of tournament will be held by MOONTON to provide more platforms for gamers to not only become professional players but also other important roles within the esports industry such as (but not limited to) tournament organization, on-screen talents, and other behind the scenes functions. Past initiatives like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Intercity Championship for amateur teams will be further improved upon while more planning and support will be put into campus and third-party tournaments.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 4

MPL - ID Season 4 will feature 8 franchise teams (ranked in alphabetical order): Alter Ego, Aura, Bigetron Esports, Evos, Geek Fam, Genflix Aerowolf, Onic Esports and Rex Regum Qeon. The league features a Regular Season that will have 56 matches played across 8 weeks (23rd August - 13thOctober 2019) in front of a live audience at XO Hall Tanjung Duren. 6 teams with the best regular season records will battle for the MPL - ID Season 4 championship in Tennis Indoor Senayan, Jakarta on October 26 - 27, 2019. All matches will be broadcasted live on both MLBB official Indonesia and MLBB official Indonesia esports Facebook page:

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League:

The biggest mobile MOBA league in Southeast Asia featuring Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, a multiplayer online battle arena mobile game developed by Shanghai Moonton Technology. The game has become popular in Southeast Asia and is set to become a medal event at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. Since 2017, MPL - Indonesia has created over 700 live broadcasts hours of content and garnered over 2.5 million of viewing hours. In addition, since its release in 2016, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has been downloaded by over 500 million times, localized into 23 languages and has over 75 million monthly users globally.

