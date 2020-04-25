Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Walthall, Clay, Leake, Lee and Pike counties

JACKSON, Miss., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOTE TO MEDIA: This is an updated release, with two additional sites added late this afternoon. We request that news media coverage of scheduled mobile testing include the following information: to be tested, an individual must first complete a screening using the C Spire Health smartphone app or a phone call to a UMMC clinician. An appointment at a testing site will be given if warranted. UMMC and the state Department of Health need your help to ensure that the public understands the process for this free testing. Also, we ask that you include our information on using the app as the quickest, easiest way to be screened. The phone number is supplied as a resource for those without smartphones; it's not the primary option.

Residents of Walthall, Clay, Leake, Lee and Pike counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

These sites join others happening this weekend, previously announced in Lowndes and Humphreys counties.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It's available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The testing site for Monday, April 27:

Walthall County : Walthall County Events Center, 31 Highway 48 East, Tylertown . This is the rescheduling of a previous event that was canceled due to inclement weather.

: Walthall County Events Center, 31 Highway 48 East, . This is the rescheduling of a previous event that was canceled due to inclement weather. Lee County : BancorpSouth parking lot, 375 E. Main St., Tupelo

The testing site for Tuesday, April 28:

Clay County : West Point Civic Center, 91 Sixth St., West Point

The testing site for Wednesday, April 29:

Pike County : Pike County Health Department, 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

: Pike County Health Department, 114 E. Presley Boulevard, Leake County : Carthage Coliseum, 729 E. Main St., Carthage

Testing sites previously announced for Saturday, April 25:

Lowndes County : Fairview Baptist Church , 127 Airline Drive, Columbus

: , 127 Airline Drive, Columbus Humphreys County: UMMC Community Care Clinic, 16463 U.S. Highway 49, Belzoni

Appointment-only testing at each site is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of early April 24, a total 852 people at 26 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 2,742 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 3,594 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for having COVID-19 are given an appointment at a testing site to provide a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care – and told to call back if symptoms worsen.

For more information about testing, click here.

