+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
08.05.2020 02:15:00

Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Montgomery, Jones, Winston, Neshoba and Sharkey counties

JACKSON, Miss., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Montgomery, Newton, Jones, Winston, Neshoba and Sharkey counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Residents in several Mississippi counties can be tested for COVID-19 this weekend and next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites. Individuals with symptoms or with a known or potential exposure to someone with the virus must first complete a free video screening by a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app.

These sites join others that were scheduled this week, previously announced in Adams, Attala, Noxubee, Claiborne, DeSoto, Neshoba, Monroe, Panola, Clarke, Benton and Jasper counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It's available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Monday, May 11:

  • Montgomery County: Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Park Drive, Winona
  • Newton County: Facility Building, 177 Choctaw Circle, Conehatta

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, May 12:

  • Jones County: Laurel Fairgrounds, 1457 Ellisville Boulevard, Laurel
  • Winston County: Louisville Coliseum, 245 Ivy Ave., Louisville

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, May 13:

  • Neshoba County: Facility Building, 11350 Highway 491 North, Philadelphia
  • Sharkey County: Rolling Fork Civic Center, 19719 Highway 61, Rolling Fork

Previously announced testing sites for Friday, May 8:

  • Panola County: Panola County Medical Center, 303 Medical Center Drive, Batesville

Previously announced testing sites for Saturday, May 9:

  • Benton County: Benton County Courthouse, 190 Ripley Ave., Ashland
  • Jasper County: Jasper County EMA, 37 W. Eighth Ave., Bay Springs

Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 6, a total 1,715 people at 48 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 4,005 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 5,720 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle. For more information about testing, click here.

About the University of Mississippi Medical Center
UMMC is the state's only academic medical center. Its education, research and health care missions share the objectives of improving the health of the state's population and eliminating health disparities. Located in Jackson.

UMMC encompasses seven health science schools, including medicine, nursing, health related professions, dentistry, pharmacy, graduate studies and population health. The Medical Center's health care enterprise includes the state's only Level I trauma center, only children's hospital, and only organ and bone marrow transplant program. The Medical Center also is home to a Telehealth Center of Excellence, one of two in the nation. 

For more information, visit www.umc.edu and click here to view news and features stories produced by UMMC Communications and Marketing.

About C Spire
C Spire provides a full suite of world-class, customer-inspired dedicated Internet, IP Voice, data, managed services, cloud services, value added resale and mobile communications to businesses and wireless, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access and related home services for consumers.  This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at twitter.com/cspire.

C Spire (PRNewsFoto/C Spire) (PRNewsFoto/C Spire) (PRNewsFoto/C Spire) (PRNewsfoto/C Spire)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-covid-19-testing-set-for-montgomery-jones-winston-neshoba-and-sharkey-counties-301055455.html

SOURCE C Spire

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.32
4.02 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.80
3.21 %
Adecco Group 40.98
3.02 %
UBS Group 9.62
2.71 %
LafargeHolcim 39.15
2.41 %
Lonza Grp 440.30
0.09 %
Sika 164.25
-0.15 %
Novartis 83.18
-0.54 %
Swisscom 488.20
-0.89 %
Roche Hldg G 342.00
-1.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07.05.20
SMI findet zurück in die Spur
07.05.20
Weekly Hits: Wall Street – Zwischen Zweifel und Zuversicht / Automobilindustrie – Eine Branche vor dem Neustart / Rohstoffmonitor – April 2020
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
06.05.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – May 2020
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Roche-Aktie steigt: Roche kommt laut Genentech-Chef mit Test von Corona-Mittel voran
Warren Buffett betrogen: Deutsche Firma soll vor Übernahme Wert beschönigt haben
ARYZTA-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Veraison steigt zu einem der grösseren ARYZTA-Aktionäre auf
US-Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet den Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester - Feiertag in Japan
Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet erneuten Ausverkauf am Aktienmarkt
Kryptowährung Libra findet neuen Partner aus Zahlungsbranche
Novartis-Aktie gibt frühe Gewinne ab: Novartis erhält von FDA Zulassung für Lungenkrebsmittel Tabrecta
ams-Aktie gewinnt: ams hält GV ohne Aktionäre ab
Landis+Gyr verzeichnet 2019/20 den erwarteten Umsatzrückgang - Aktie fällt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- Anleger optimistisch: SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Donnerstag leicht nach oben, der DAX legte deutlicher zu. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. In Asien konnten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB