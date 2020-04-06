Mobile COVID-19 testing scheduled Wednesday at Traceway Park in Clinton, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss., April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One-day mobile collections for COVID-19 testing specimens are continuing statewide this week, including drive-through testing Wednesday, April 8 at Traceway Park in Clinton.

Leading operations are the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Mississippi National Guard.

The one-day, appointment-only collection, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Traceway Park on Soccer Row, is free of charge. Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for infection will give a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

"We're happy to support UMMC and the State Department of Health in the effort to stem the transmission of COVID-19 and to increase the amount of testing for those who may have the virus," said Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher. "Access to testing is a critical part of fighting the spread of infection."

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It's available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Residents that live in and around Clinton using the C Spire Health app will be given an appointment at the mobile collection site if a medical provider determines their level of risk for COVID-19 is high.

They'll be asked questions about symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. Appointments will only be given to people who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and are determined to need testing.

Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care – and told to call back if symptoms worsen.

At the collection sites, providers wearing protective gear will come to the vehicle window to retrieve specimens for testing to be performed at the MSDH Public Health Lab. Those being tested aren't permitted to leave their vehicle.



UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.

More information about UMMC/MSDH mobile testing sites can be found here. Drive-through specimen collection using this same process also is continuing daily at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

For more information about UMMC's response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Mississippi, click here. Follow MSDH by email and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect

