SMI 10’492 0.3%  SPI 12’992 0.3%  Dow 30’046 1.5%  DAX 13’292 1.3%  Euro 1.0838 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’508 1.3%  Gold 1’807 -1.7%  Bitcoin 17’404 3.7%  Dollar 0.9112 -0.2%  Öl 47.9 4.5% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
25.11.2020 03:58:00

Mobile Communication App Eyecon is Available in the AppGallery

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -- Eyecon, a mobile application that enhances communication by automatically adding photos to your phone dialer, contacts, and address book, has launched on AppGallery.

Explore Eyecon on AppGallery

Benefits of Eyecon

Eyecon features a unique callerID and dialer, enabling users to see a picture of their caller, creating a convenient, visually appealing, and friendly way for people to communicate. The app analyzes each user's activity, offering personalized features to make their mobile interactions more efficient. Eyecon's algorithm matches the user and meta-data to provide a complete, hassle-free visual callerID, dialer, and address book, setting them apart from other applications and creating a truly unique experience for its users.

Currently used by more than 3 million active callers daily, Eyecon users can now take advantage of a free one-month premium version.

Eyecon is continuously innovating new ways to communicate and interact with friends and family. With the inclusion of Toki, users can benefit from "Walkie-Talkie" style calls worldwide. The app has been downloaded over 45 million times. The Eyecon team intends to continue to revolutionize the way people communicate with their contacts and make Eyecon the must-have application on AppGallery.

Technology Support from Huawei

Eyecon has integrated seven Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core kits with its app as a testament to its confidence in Huawei and the partnership. The ML Kit is an automatic speech recognition (ASR) feature enabling users to input a contact search by stating their desired contact name out loud instead of typing.  Huawei IAP allows users to purchase Eyecon Premium, offering full spam protection, 40+ themes, more photos, VIP support, and disables ads. Other integrations include the Analytics Kit,  Account Kit, Ads Kit, Push Kit, and more.

"Our partnership with Huawei has been a match-made-in-heaven from Day 1. The synergies between Huawei and Eyecon are perfect and we look forward to many years of collaboration together," said Yuval Samson, Co-Founder and COO of Eyecon.

AppGallery – One of the Top Three App Marketplaces Globally

Launched in over 170 countries and regions, AppGallery is committed to meeting their 500 million active users' diverse yet focused needs. The app marketplace actively seeks out partnerships with global and local developers to invite them on board the platform. This approach allows AppGallery to remain an open and innovative app distribution platform accessible to all.

AppGallery recognizes the importance and contributions of its developers and is dedicated to their success. AppGallery provides full-spectrum operational support for developers worldwide as well as several developer-centric initiatives, empowering developers to innovate further in app development.

For more information, please visit the Huawei Developer website at https://developer.huawei.com/consumer/en/ or the Huawei Developer Forum at https://forums.developer.huawei.com/forumPortal/en/home

SOURCE AppGallery, Huawei

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.85
3.86 %
LafargeHolcim 48.36
3.03 %
CieFinRichemont 78.26
2.38 %
Swiss Re 85.56
2.22 %
Swiss Life Hldg 416.00
2.21 %
Roche Hldg G 300.55
-0.53 %
Geberit 546.80
-1.62 %
SGS 2’613.00
-1.77 %
Sika 228.30
-2.60 %
Lonza Grp 551.60
-3.23 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.11.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
24.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG
24.11.20
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
24.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable Multi BRC auf drei Impfstoff-Hoffnungsträger
24.11.20
Die Rahmenbedingungen werden freundlicher
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
mehr
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Kandidat RLF-100 zeigt gute Resultate in Corona-Nachbehandlung - Relief-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Musk: Tesla-Werk bei Berlin wird weltgrösste Batteriefabrik - Tesla-Aktie schliesst mit neuem Rekord
CS-Aktie in Grün: Credit Suisse mit Wertberichtigung - Aktien und Schwellenländeranleihen im Fokus
Novartis-Aktie etwas stärker: Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Sandoz-Stellung betont
US-Börsen schliessen kräftig im Plus - Dow mit neuem Rekord -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken zulegt
ARYZTA-Aktie stärker: ARYZTA benennt Verantwortliche für Devestitionen und Restrukturierung - Grossaktionär Cobas lehnt Elliotts Offerte ab
Nach abgeblasenem Ant-IPO: Welche Rolle hat Chinas Präsident dabei gespielt?
Biden als Präsident & Impfstoffhoffnung: Dow Jones-Index knackt erstmals 30'000-Punkte-Marke
Mit Bitcoin & Co. im Einzelhandel bezahlen: Partnerschaft zwischen Worldline und Bitcoin Suisse will Kryptowährungen gesellschaftsfähiger machen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen kräftig im Plus - Dow mit neuem Rekord -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
An der Wall Street waren am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne zu sehen. Am heimischen Markt hielten sich Anleger am Dienstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich im Plus. In Asien wurden derweil vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit