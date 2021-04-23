Mobile Area Association of Realtors® and FMLS Announce MLS Outsourcing Partnership Crossing the Georgia-Alabama State Line

MOBILE, Ala. and ATLANTA, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Area Association of Realtors (MAAR) and Gulf Coast MLS (GCMLS), and First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) announced a new agreement today that benefits homebuyers, sellers, and real estate professionals throughout the Gulf Coast region and across a wide swath of the Southeastern United States.

Real Estate Technology & Listing Partnership Crossing the Georgia-Alabama State Line

Under the partnership, FMLS will be responsible for providing MAAR and GCMLS's MLS products and services. Its members will gain immediate access to the entire suite of FMLS' technology, plus their expansive listing syndication network, as well as FMLS' CE-accredited Training Institute and customer support, which will greatly enhance services to brokers, agents, and consumers across state lines.

"Real estate is changing rapidly," said Jeremy Crawford, President and CEO of FMLS, the fourth largest MLS in the U.S., according to recently released 2021 data from The Real Estate Almanac. "The pandemic has brought in new technology shifts, allowing agents and brokers to work smarter, and in many cases, handle more of the transaction process virtually. This accelerates the need for state-of-the-art products and services for agents, brokers, and their clients. We're really excited to bring new levels of service, training, and support to our colleagues at the Mobile Association of Realtors and the Gulf Coast MLS."

"This partnership really benefits our members," explained Stephanie White, CEO of the Mobile Association of Realtors and Gulf Coast MLS. "We're leveraging the immense buying power of one of the largest and most sophisticated MLSs in the country and providing it to our members at no additional charge. FMLS does a great job of selecting, managing, and delivering a vast array of technology to their members. It's an ideal match that brings immediate resources to our members," White concludes.

As part of the agreement, property listings and rentals will be shared throughout the expansive FMLS network and the fast growing Gulf Coast area. This has the potential to dramatically increase sales velocity and listing exposure across Alabama and Georgia.

Cameron Weavil, President of MAAR and Broker and Vice President of The Weavil Company commented, "We've learned a lot in the last year through adversity, and one of them is the rapid advancements in the MLS technology industry and our need to partner with a larger organization who can help us provide expanded tools and services to our members. Plus, there has been a lot of interest in homeowners wanting to have their primary residence or vacation home on the Gulf Coast. It seems that more and more homebuyers know how beautiful Mobile and the Alabama Gulf Coast area is. So, MAAR and GCMLS members will really benefit from this great partnership with FMLS, including an increase of buyers into the Mobile area from Georgia."

In addition to the delivery of the RESO natively-compliant CoreLogic Matrix MLS platform, the partnership also gives Mobile Association of Realtors and GCMLS members access to new technologies such as Cloud CMA, Down Payment Resource, Homesnap Pro, and Remine's full suite of products including Pro, Add/Edit, SSO and Docs+. Mobile members will also have access to the FMLS Training Institute, which provides high quality and accredited training as a free member benefit. In addition, Mobile members will immediately have access to the extensive FMLS customer support team which provides phone, chat, e-mail and online support with an unprecedented 95% customer satisfaction rate.

Together, this partnership benefits over 54,000 combined members. The new agreement is effective today with many new products and services being rolled out in the summer of 2021.

About FMLS

First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded 64 years ago by a group of Brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the 4th largest MLS' in North America, serving nearly 52,000 real estate Agents & Brokers in Georgia. For additional information or to start a discussion about how we can partner please contact us at join@fmls.com

About the Mobile Association of Realtors

The Mobile Association of Realtors is the voice for real estate in the Mobile and Gulf Coast region, serving almost 2,000 real estate members, formed over 100 years ago. It also operates the Gulf Coast MLS. It is the voice for real estate in the Mobile area. For more information, please visit http://mobilerealtors.com/

