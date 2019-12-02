02.12.2019 04:31:00

MobiExchanger Joins the Affiliate World Asia Conference

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MobiExchanger, the world's leading whole-chain Target Audience (TA) marketing service platform, today announced their intention to attend the Affiliate World Asia (AWA) Conference. The conference will take place from December 4-5, 2019, at Centara Grand and the Bangkok Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

"We are excited to meet industry elites from different regions," says Jason Jiang, CEO of MobiExchanger. "We have been operating in overseas markets for years, and have been offering services ranging from helping international partners to find target audiences to programmatic advertising."

MobiExchanger's Highlights at AWA include:

Data

  • Extensive database with over 3 billion daily global users advertising data, DMP population-based database, third-party data, and multi-dimensional database cooperation
  • Over 13,000 target user tags to map out user portraits and provide more accurate targeting for advertisers

Technology

Based on intelligent analysis of big data and AI technology, MobiExchanger can build user interaction and meet the needs of global developers.

Service

  • Critical localisation analysis by a well-experienced in-house creative team
  • Localised visual asset and video production for advertisers

Found at booth A25, MobiExchanger welcomes advertisers and developers for more interactive discussions at the site. For those who are not able to attend, please contact us via LinkedIn (account: MobiExchanger).

About MobiExchanger

MobiExchanger is the world's leading whole-chain TA marketing service platform, covering global marketing, Chinese domestic performance marketing and branding services. Based on its worldwide traffic and global mainstream ad-exchange, MobiExchanger provides advertisers with massive premium advertising space in real-time; with excellent creativity and robust technology to empower enterprises and access to Chinese domestic and overseas marketing resources, MobiExchanger enables global integrated ad delivery for advertisers.

About Affiliate World Asia

Affiliate World is a bi-annual affiliate marketing conference held in Europe and in Asia. AWA organise world-class gatherings that focus on affiliate and e-commerce marketing. Since 2015, AWA's conferences have grown exponentially and have become globally recognized with more than 250 companies and 3,500 attendees participating at each event.

SOURCE MobiExchanger

