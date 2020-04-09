+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
09.04.2020 11:45:00

Mobia Announces New Enterprise Account Executive

Western Canada Welcomes Benjamin Dlin

VANCOUVER, April 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - MOBIA is proud to announce industry veteran, Benjamin Dlin, has accepted the role of Enterprise Account Executive based in Vancouver, BC. While Dlin has a successful history of enterprise sales, his unique approach to customer care and partner relations is what makes him an integral part to MOBIA's recent expansion into Western Canada. 

MOBIA Technology Innovations Logo (CNW Group/MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.)

"Hiring Benjamin was an easy choice. Over the years, multiple customers and partners have raved about how well he listens and goes the extra mile to service their needs. He takes the time to understand the business issues they're facing versus simply selling a product or service. This customer centric approach, coupled with Benjamin's work ethic, made him an obvious choice. I'm honored and excited that he has chosen MOBIA," said Chris Peerless, MOBIA's VP of Western Canada.

When asked why Dlin chose MOBIA as his next step, the answer was three-fold: The culture, Chris Peerless and a strongDevOps division that offered his clients exponential value beyond other VARs or system integrators.

"First and foremost, MOBIA genuinely cares about the well-being of people. We're much more than a revenue stream, we're an extended family. It's refreshing in an industry that can sometimes feel robotic and transactional," said Dlin. It's apparent his values of 'relationship first' extends beyond his business approach and into a long-awaited desire to work with mentor, Chris Peerless. "We've been waiting for the right opportunity to work together. He is someone that I trust and strongly believe his leadership takes companies to new heights," said Dlin.

Differentiating MOBIA from traditional systems integrators, is the talented DevOps team. "MOBIA has a strong bench of experienced Cloud Architects that aim to understand technology problems within our customer environments. Focusing on custom Software Development and DevOps, this differentiator is compelling and unique within the demanding Digital Transformation era of today," said Dlin.

MOBIA welcomes Dlin and looks forward to supporting him in his continued success. Further hiring announcements will follow as MOBIA continues to aggressively build Western Canada and answer demand from customers and partners.

About MOBIA

MOBIA is a full-suite systems integrator leveraging technology to optimize business transformations in the pillars of people, process, culture and technology. www.mobia.io 

SOURCE MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.

