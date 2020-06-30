Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 21:16:00

MOBI Technologies Inc. Supports Businesses with High Quality Health Thermometers

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For businesses, non-contact thermometers are a critical part of ensuring the sustained health of employees, clients, and buyers in the workplace. As the U.S. continues to re-open, testing individuals in your place of business will become a smart and expected health practice. If your company is using faulty thermometers, however, you put yourself and your business at risk.

MOBI Technologies Inc. Supports Businesses with High Quality Health Thermometers

To combat COVID-19, sweeping exception programs have been put in place around the import and export of health technology in order to make it easier for countries to share resources and distribute medical supplies to citizens. For PPE equipment, these lighter regulations have allowed businesses and governments to quickly receive much needed safety supplies. For complex products such as contactless thermometers, however, the relaxing of rigorous oversight has resulted in a surge of poorly made, defective products being actively used by unknowing U.S. businesses and consumers. The proliferation of these faulty products poses a serious health and financial risk for businesses. From employees not detecting illness early enough to receive proper medical care to businesses being forcible re-shut due to outbreak, the consequences of using faulty equipment may create more loss of life or permanent financial destruction.

"Lookalike thermometers are dangerous because they're designed to confuse consumers and aren't made to the highest standards. With the FDA temporarily looking the other way while these devices are being brought into the nation, consumers must stick with a proven brand they can trust to ensure quality…there's too much at stake to trust an unchecked device."

—  Said David Naghi, MOBI Technologies, Inc. CEO

The safest way to avoid using non-compliant thermometers is to buy from established U.S. based brands & retailers that have strict safety certifications and transparent product tracing. MOBI Technologies, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is one such example. MOBI has spent years developing contactless thermometer technology that is compliant with FDA, CE, SGS & ISO. Additionally, every MOBI thermometer features a unique trace code that allows officials, businesses, and individual consumers to review the entire manufacturing lifecycle of the product to understand exactly where the thermometer was assembled, what quality control inspections were completed during and after production, and which government agencies provided certification before the MOBI thermometer was accepted as safe to sell. The below list illustrates many of the certifications & compliance that MOBI thermometer follow.

  • FDA pre-market compliance
  • FDA registered manufacturing facility
  • Compliant with FDA GUDID requirement under Class II guidelines
  • FDA labeling compliance
  • ISO labeling compliance
  • Health Canada Certification – Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL)
  • CFDA China FDA certification to ensure international quality standards
  • U.S. extended warranty / After sale support

    • Regardless of whether or not you choose MOBI as your contactless thermometer provider, the above list is a good reference to the safety expectations every business should have when purchasing a thermometer for their workplace. As the U.S. continues to re-open it is essential for companies to air on the side of caution and invest in established health brands to ensure the safest environment for their employees in immediate and long-term future.

    About MOBI Technologies Inc.:
    MOBI is a provider of home health technology products including but not limited to: thermometers, cameras, blood pressure monitors, door sensors and other consumer and enterprise solutions. MOBI is committed to bringing products to the marketplace that give you and your family better, smarter choices. The company is based in Los Angeles, California, USA. For more information on MOBI, please contact:

    Lizzie Gurrola
    lizzie.gurrola@getmobi.com  
    (323) 904-3014

    MOBI Inc.
    725 W. Washington Blvd.
    Los Angeles, CA 90015

    http://www.getmobi.com

    MOBI Technologies Inc.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobi-technologies-inc-supports-businesses-with-high-quality-health-thermometers-301086230.html

    SOURCE MOBI Technologies

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Givaudan 3’528.00
    		2.11 %
    Swiss Life Hldg 351.00
    		0.92 %
    ABB 21.33
    		0.85 %
    Swiss Re 73.06
    		0.77 %
    UBS Group 10.91
    		0.74 %
    Alcon 54.36
    		-0.26 %
    Adecco Group 44.46
    		-0.49 %
    Sika 182.35
    		-0.57 %
    Roche Hldg G 328.35
    		-0.94 %
    Novartis 82.42
    		-1.14 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    14:46
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
    14:40
    		Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards 2020: Vier auf einen Streich - so viele wie noch nie
    14:38
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG, ABB Ltd, Lonza Group AG
    29.06.20
    		Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
    29.06.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    26.06.20
    		SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
    18.06.20
    		Wo die Fed die Volatilität dämpfen kann, und wo nicht
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    13:49
    		Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
    29.06.20
    		Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
    29.06.20
    		Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
    mehr
    Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Wirecard-Aktie erneut stark gefragt: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen - Vertrag mit Ex-Chef gekündigt
    Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
    US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
    Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
    Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
    Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
    ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
    Viel Aufholbedarf: Hat Silber ein grösseres Potenzial als Gold in diesem Jahr?
    US-Börsen legen zu -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
    Varta-Aktie stark: Varta erhält 300 Millionen Euro Fördermittel

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    US-Börsen legen zu -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
    Der heimische Markt tendierte am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex begab sich nach Richtungssuche ins Plus. An der Wall Street zeigen sich grüne Tendenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB