11.02.2020 16:45:00

MNO Directory, Worldwide, 2019 to 2020

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MNO Directory, Worldwide 2019-2020" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A worldwide Mobile Network Operator (MNO) business intelligence digest, designed strategically for large and small vendors supporting the mobile operator valuechain.

This latest 2019 edition features 700+ MNOs and 2800+ CXO/Management contacts holding a variety of key roles ranging from heads of roaming, network planning, strategy, to procurement, and more.

The MNO Directory is an essential resource for those looking to do business or collaborate with mobile operators across the globe.

The MNO Directory offers the following information:

  • Name of the operator - country-wise one operator per page structure
  • Group & ownership information
  • Commercial business information - network portfolio, subscribers, growth trend, penetration, market share, addresses, phone & fax nos.
  • Online presence - web/URL
  • CXO/ Management contacts - names, roles, & e-mail addresses in a campaign ready 'xls' format

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azwuax

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mno-directory-worldwide-2019-to-2020-301002978.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

