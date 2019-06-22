22.06.2019 05:28:00

MMC Signed Deal with Aeronext on Joint Development of 4D Gravity Drone

SHENZHEN, China, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China's largest industrial UAV manufacturer MMC (Micromulticopter Aviation) signed deal with Aeronext on joint development of 4D Gravity drone on June 20th in Shenzhen. The two companies will jointly bring into implementation the idea of 4D gravity drone which features gravity controlling technology to further the expansion of UAV-Ecosystem. The president of MMC Zhihui Lu and the CEO of Aeronext Toji Keisuke attended the signing ceremony held on June 20th, 2019 at the 4th Shenzhen International UAV EXPO.

The new drone boasts higher stability to the extent of capable of delivering a bowl of noodle without spilling out a drop of soup. In addition, the 4D Gravity drone undergoes drastic change in its structure for higher stability and reliability to broaden its applicable industrial areas. Ever since the launch of MMC UAV-Ecosystem in September of 2018, MMC has been insistently expanding the ecosystem with an "open to cooperation and share for win-win" mindset. The cooperation with Aeronext is based on the robust R&D advantage and UAV manufacturing capability of MMC who aims to boost the realization of innovative UAV idea and aligns with industry partners to trailblaze new UAV frontier, thus creating a more diversified UAV-Ecosystem.           

About MMC

MMC is a leading company in industrial UAV that is devoted to producing high-performance UAV. With its industrial chain integration advantage, the company offers excellent UAV solutions in areas like inspection, public safety, search & rescue, surveying & mapping, environmental protection and many more to help people work with greater safety, higher efficiency and lower cost.

Web: www.mmcuav.com  

About Aeronext Inc.

In order to develop the optimal design for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and multicopter airframes, Aeronext researches drone architecture. Aeronext's guiding principle for drone architecture is attitude control, and its center of gravity control technology, 4D GRAVITY®. 4D GRAVITY® is the core of multiple strengths Aeronext brings to drone architecture.

Web: www.aeronext.com/company/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mmc-signed-deal-with-aeronext-on-joint-development-of-4d-gravity-drone-300873109.html

SOURCE MMC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.06.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
21.06.19
Öl- und Goldpreise legen kräftig zu
21.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adidas AG, LVMH, Kering
21.06.19
SMI kann 10.000er-Marke erneut nicht verteidigen
21.06.19
Daily Hits: EUR/USD – Reicht das schon zur Trendwende? / Zurich Insurance – Aufwärtstrend vor Fortsetzung
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis-Rally: Kommt jetzt das Comeback des Jahrhunderts?
EU will Börsenäquivalenz angeblich nicht verlängern
SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Dow beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag uneinig
Comet-Aktie sackt ab: Comet-Chef René Lenggenhager nimmt den Hut
Orior-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Schweinepest in China hat kaum Einfluss auf Zahlen
Starbucks aufgepasst: Luckin Coffee erobert den chinesischen Kaffeemarkt
Darum legt der Euro zum Franken und zum Dollar zu
KW 25: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Slack-Aktie hebt ab: Slack überzeugt bei Börsengang
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Dow beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag uneinig
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Freitag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX machte keine grossen Sprünge. In den USA dominierten letztlich die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB