MMA Champion Daniel Cormier Trusts cbdMD To Prepare for the Fight of His Career

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD PR A) (the "Company"), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, is proud to support MMA champion Daniel "DC" Cormier, a premier member of "Team cbdMD", which is the CBD industry's premier athletic sponsorship program, as he prepares for the fight of his career. This Saturday, August 15, 2020, Cormier is slated to headline a primetime MMA showdown against heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic in a highly anticipated 'rubber match'. 'Miocic vs. Cormier 3' will air live at 10 PM ET (ESPN+ PPV) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas.

"My mind is ready, and my body is ready to do something great. This fight is the build-up of years of hard work and preparation. Thousands of hours on the mat and endless amounts of time training. This fight means everything to me, literally everything. And I am so thankful for cbdMD and put my trust in their award-winning CBD 'Recover' Inflammation Cream, CBD bath bombs, and CBD gummies to help me get ready for this major fight," said Cormier.

"It's no secret that mixed martial artists are particularly fond of CBD's powerful properties, and you can count DC amongst the leading CBD advocates in MMA. Not only did DC incorporate cbdMD products into his training regimen for Fight Week – his coaches trust cbdMD, as well," said Hans Molenkamp, Vice President of Sports Marketing at cbdMD.

Cormier made his professional MMA debut in 2009 with Xtreme MMA, proceeding to win the

heavyweight championship in less than a year. In professional mixed martial arts, Cormier is best known for holding dual UFC belts simultaneously, which has only been done four times. In

addition to his UFC titles, Cormier claimed victories in the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix

Championship, King of the Cage Heavyweight Championship, and Xtreme MMA Heavyweight

Championship.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA and Life Time, Inc., and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, Non-THC[1] CBD products, please visit http://www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the expansion of the consumer market for CBD products and our ability to increase our market share, our limited operating history, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our revenues, our ability to effectively leverage our brand partnerships and sponsorships, our ability to effectively compete in our market, our ability to achieve our net sales guidance, and our ability to report profitable operations in the future. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 Non-THC is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools

