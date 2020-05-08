+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
08.05.2020 02:05:00

MIZSEI MFG CO., LTD. Announces the Launch of Its Crowdfunding for Japan's Revolutionary Microbubble Showerhead

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mizsei's new Microbubble Showerhead is an Award-winning showerhead that feels fantastic, cleans deep, and saves over 6,800 gallons of water.

MIZSEI MFGCO., LTD., one of Japan's most innovative showerhead companies, announced the launch of their crowdfunding on Indiegogo campaign for the newest innovation, the MIZSEI Microbubble Showerhead on May 5, 2020. The company was seeking to raise $10,000 USD to start producing the showerheads to distribute to the market and they were fully funded within an hour from their launch of the campaign. Currently, the campaign has been featured as one of the trending campaigns on Indiegogo.

The Microbubbles are created by hydrodynamic cavitation. First, the water flow is accelerated. Immediately after the pressure is regulated, the water generates high-energy cavitation bubbles. Finally, the bubbles collapse releasing intense energy upon contact.

The Microbubble Showerhead releases 920 million microbubbles per second on the skin creating a truly refreshing and rejuvenating shower experience. Additionally, the spray covers 60% more surface area in width. Mizsei's showerhead provides these perks, while efficiently consuming 30% less water compared to regular showerheads. Mizsei helps you water, carbon emissions, and money. In fact, you will save 6868 gallons of water and $200 on utility bills per year by switching to Mizsei Microbubble Showerhead.

The handle is engineered specifically to fit comfortably in your hand. It features a one-push water stop button and simple switching between mist and shower mode. This showerhead brings a spa-quality relaxation into your own home, as the atomized microbubble technology provides increased blood flow, muscle relaxation, and penetration of the pores by utilizing mist droplets 1/3 of the size of your pores. Mizsei Microbubble Showerhead will leave you a warming feeling and increased heat retention after showering.

Their showerheads are listed now for the starting price of $169 (Launch Special 32% off discount). They also offer 2 Pack VIP Special for $298 and 4 Pack VIP Special for $596. For further information, please go to the Indiegogo crowdfunding page.

Media Contact:
Kay Matsuura
Phone: 212-575-8081
Email: kmatsuura@actus-usa.com

