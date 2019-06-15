Mizkan America, Inc., Announces Voluntary Recall Of Select Varieties/Production Codes of RAGÚ® Pasta Sauce

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., June 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mizkan America, Inc., announced the voluntary recall of select production codes of certain RAGÚ® pasta sauces in the U.S. because the sauce may contain fragments of plastic. There have not been any reports of consumer injuries or complaints. Mizkan America is taking this action out of an abundance of caution. This recall is at the retail level and all impacted retailer customers have been notified of this voluntary recall prior to this press release. Retail customers who have not been notified are not impacted by this voluntary recall. Mizkan America also asks consumers to examine their refrigerator and pantry inventory for the specific jars affected by this recall. Any recalled sauce should be discarded and not consumed.

On the recalled sauces, consumers should look for the Cap Code on the yellow RAGÚ® jar cap as well as the Best Use By Dates listed below. Please see the attached product photos with cap/best used by codes. These recalled sauces are:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ ® Old World Style Traditional

Old World Style Traditional Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ ® Old World Style Meat

Old World Style Meat Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

This voluntary recall is limited to the pasta sauces with these specific production codes, which were distributed nationwide. No other production codes/dates, sizes or varieties of RAGÚ® pasta sauces are affected by this recall. Please note again: only the Codes listed above are impacted by this recall.

These sauces were produced between June 4-8 and Mizkan America believes that the majority of this production run is in its control. However, some cases of the sauces listed above were shipped to customers recently and these cases/products are subject to this voluntary recall. Again, retailers that received shipments of the impacted products have been notified. Mizkan is working together with these retail partners to ensure that these RAGÚ® varieties with the specified case/cap codes are removed from grocers nationwide.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled RAGÚ® sauces with the outlined cap codes should call our Customer-Service Hotline to receive a replacement. Our Customer-Service Hotline can be reached at 800-328-7248. Our Customer-Service Team is available to take your call Monday – Friday from 7:30 am - 5:00 pm CST. Mizkan America will provide a replacement coupon to reporting consumers and also may make arrangements to retrieve the product for further examination.

