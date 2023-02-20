SMI 11'267 0.1%  SPI 14'500 0.1%  Dow 33'827 0.4%  DAX 15'478 0.0%  Euro 0.9869 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'271 -0.1%  Gold 1'841 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'872 1.5%  Dollar 0.9235 0.0%  Öl 83.8 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Walmart stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Indonesien will Ökosystem für E-Autos aufbauen - Wohl Verhandlungen mit Tesla, BYD und Co.
Bitcoin-to-Gold-Ratio lässt auf starkes Jahr für Bitcoin hoffen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

20.02.2023 23:33:19

Mizar announces its Much-Requested Token Generation Event (TGE)

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful completion of seed and private rounds and 9 figures trading volumes on their copy trading platform, Mizar (MZR Inc) is excited to announce its upcoming Token Generation Event, on 9th March 2023.

Token Generation Event (TGE)

Since the open Beta release, Mizar has been striving to bring a token to make crypto trading easier for everyone. Having completed all major milestones in their project roadmap, the team is now moving towards the next step – rolling out an unprecedented, subscription-free social trading platform.

Cino Gerard, COO, is confident about the team's capabilities and sees a bright future.

"What I love about Mizar is the community. We have been diligently building this product together with many of our users who helped us craft the roadmap, refine the product, and deliver something that people use, every day. That’s what brought us more than ten thousand users a few months after releasing the open Beta.”

Francesco Ciuci, CEO, is excited to announce the upcoming event.

"Our goal is to make Mizar the most powerful social trading platform, providing an amazing set of tools for traders to manage their assets and enabling them to share their trading strategies with the Mizar community. The TGE is an important milestone for all of us and our users are waiting for this for a couple of months now!”

Talking about the MZR Token, he added:

"The MZR Token provides various benefits to both users and investors, such as fees reduction up to 95% and strong token economics, enabling users to generate passive income and contribute to the platform's progress and expansion.”

Mizar is approaching the conclusion of its CeFi Roadmap Phase, which focuses on developing all trading services on Centralized Exchanges like Binance. After completion, Mizar will enter its DeFi Phase, expanding its services to Decentralized Exchanges, and adding analytics and Machine Learning to support traders to make well-informed decisions.

About Mizar

With over 10,000 users trading millions in volume daily, Mizar is the choice for those who demand the best when trading crypto. Say goodbye to FOMO and missed opportunities, and embrace hands-free trading on your favorite CEX and DEX with advanced bots and smart tools. Share your bots with others on the best social trading platform in the crypto world and earn a passive income.

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2896a32c-4e7f-415f-b7f0-cdc0c5b7d4ff


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Angst und Gier allgegenwärtig an den Börsen

Nach dem ersten Buch „Tulpen zu Bitcoin“, in dem es um bekannten Spekulationsblasen im Rohstoff und Bitcoin- Bereich geht, erscheint nun das 2. Buch von Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin.
„Games of Greed“ – „Spielarten der Gier und Betrug“ – beleuchten ein weiteres interessante Thema der Börse.
In dem Buch betrachtet Torsten Dennin die spannendsten, aussergewöhnlichsten und absurdesten Fälle der Finanzgeschichte.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Angst und Gier – allgegenwärtig an den Börsen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

20.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Wall Street im Kriechgang
20.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Zinsangst bleibt das zentrale Thema
20.02.23 Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
20.02.23 Anleger weiter orientierungslos
17.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lucid Group
17.02.23 Angst und Gier – allgegenwärtig an den Börsen | BX Swiss TV
16.02.23 Julius Bär: 14.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
16.02.23 Marktüberblick: Brenntag gesucht
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'703.88 19.58 SSSMVU
Short 11'923.83 13.90 GMSSMU
Short 12'394.89 8.83 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'266.68 20.02.2023 17:31:48
Long 10'777.63 19.08 MHSSMU
Long 10'544.56 13.65 ALSSMU
Long 10'084.60 8.80 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zinserhöhung auf bis zu sechs Prozent möglich: Citigroup-Experte rechnet dann mit verheerenden Folgen
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Novartis macht Gilbert Ghostine zum Sandoz-Präsidenten - Neue Produktionsstätte
Das Depot von George Soros im vierten Quartal 2022 aus: Neuzugang wird direkt zu grösster Beteiligung
Roche-Inhaber-Aktie nach Verkauf von Aktienpaket günstiger zu haben - Lohnt ein Blick für Anleger?
Tesla-Aktie: US-Aufseher prüfen schweren Unfall von Tesla-Auto - Tesla will wohl Sigma Lithium übernehmen
Finanzplatz Schweiz: Credit Suisse hält mehr als ein Drittel der in der Schweiz gemeldeten russischen Vermögen
Bitcoin-to-Gold-Ratio lässt auf starkes Jahr für Bitcoin hoffen
Sulzer-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Russland-Abschreibung drückt auf Sulzer-Gewinn - Dividende stabil
ARK Innovation ETF: Bei diesen beiden Biotechnologie-Aktien sieht ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood grosses Potential
Feiertagsbedingt keine Impulse von der Wall Street: SMI und DAX schliessen wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.