Mixhalo Hires Andy Donner as Company's First Chief Commercial Officer to Recognize Demand for Enhanced Concert Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mixhalo, the proprietary platform delivering soundboard audio in real-time at live events, today announced Andy Donner as its first Chief Commercial Officer. The appointment of Donner — who will oversee sales, business development, and corporate strategy — comes as the company is being tapped to enable and enhance novel event productions such as drive-in and physically-distant concerts that are emerging due to the impact of COVID-19.

"We're deep in negotiations with the major players across the entertainment industry to enable the safe transition back to live, in-person events that adhere to government guidelines," said Mike Einziger, Co-Founder of Mixhalo and lead guitarist for Incubus. "Andy's skillset will be invaluable in ensuring that live events not only return, but return with unrivaled sound quality and new opportunities for artist-fan interaction."

The default mechanism for drive-in audio — FM transmission — has been around since the 60's. Often gravelly and distant, FM radio falls short of the expectations of today's fans who want an enhanced experience for their money — video screens, light shows and stellar sound. Mixhalo audio, which can be streamed from a mobile phone to a car stereo via Bluetooth or auxiliary, is equivalent to a bitrate of 320 kbps versus the 96 kbps FM radio delivers. Fans will hear every note, every instrument, every whisper, perfectly mixed as the artist and sound engineers intended.

Mixhalo allows fans to tap into the same studio-quality audio that musicians are listening to onstage and it also enables personalized listening experiences — just as Aerosmith does by allowing fans to toggle between the band mix, the Steven Tyler mix, and the Joe Perry mix at their Mixhalo-enabled shows. As internationally acclaimed artist, Pharell Williams: noted, "Mixhalo allows the audience to hear what it is like to be part of a band."

Industry heavyweights have taken notice: Marc Geiger, Partner, WME Entertainment, said "The industry has had to completely reinvent itself to adjust to COVID-19. Mixhalo has figured out how to deliver clean, real-time, quality audio despite the challenges presented by non-traditional venues and this technology could not be more relevant right now," and Ron Laffitte, who handles the careers of Pharrell Williams, Backstreet Boys, OneRepublic, Usher and Swedish House Mafia among others, similarly said "There's nothing quite like being shoulder-to-shoulder in the front row of a concert — this goes for both the fans and for the artists who work so hard to deliver unforgettable performances. One day that experience will return but until then, people like Mike are helping strengthen the fan-artist connection with solutions like Mixhalo as we all navigate the wild world of performances during a pandemic."

"I am blown away by Mixhalo's potential to enhance live events, from concerts to sports. Giving fans direct access to the soundboard for the first time ever? It's a no-brainer," said Andy Donner, Chief Commercial Officer at Mixhalo. "COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the live events business and while drive-in and physically-distant concerts may be our reality for some time, Mixhalo's technology is uniquely positioned to deliver compelling live experiences amidst social distancing. Longer term, I can't wait to see venues of all types and sizes — from local clubs to massive stadiums — full of screaming fans engaging with this groundbreaking technology."

Donner joins Mixhalo from Eventbrite where he led the music and corporate development teams, and he previously held similar roles at Ticketfly and Pandora. He brings more than two decades of experience working and investing in software, digital media and consumer products. He joins an esteemed team of Mixhalo executives led by Co-Founder and guitarist for Incubus, Mike Einziger, Co-Founder Ann Marie Simpson, and newly appointed CEO, John Vars. The company boasts an impressive roster of investors and advisors that include Pharrell Williams, Metallica, Marc Geiger, Coran Capshaw, Rick Rubin, and Hans Zimmer. Late last year, Mixhalo announced a partnership with Staples Center and the company continues to partner with Aerosmith on the band's historic Las Vegas residency.

Mixhalo is a real-time audio platform delivering a high-quality, immersive experience for live events including concerts, conferences, festivals, sporting events, and anywhere people gather to hear content. Founded by Incubus guitarist and songwriter Mike Einziger and internationally-acclaimed violinist, Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger, Mixhalo enables live event organizers to give audiences exactly what they came for, with real-time audio delivered directly to attendees' own phones (via a free app) and headphones. Mixhalo has been deployed by big names including Aerosmith, Charlie Puth, Incubus, Metallica, and TechCrunch. The company is backed by investors including Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, Cowboy Ventures, Another Planet Entertainment, Red Light Management, and others in technology, sports and entertainment. For more information, visit http://www.mixhalo.com or follow us on Instagram at @Mixhalo.

