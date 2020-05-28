MiX Telematics Partners With TRAC SA to Help Students in Need

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) (JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, recently made a substantial donation towards TRACSouth Africa for the advancement of ICT within the Western Cape province. TRAC is a national, non-profit intervention programme of Stellenbosch University that aims to support and uplift science, applied mathematics and technology education. The donation to TRAC from MiX Telematics included awarding the top performing TRAC students at Stellenbosch University with laptops.

The determining factors which led to recipients being awarded with laptops was based on their academic performance in 2019 and various leadership appointments for 2020.

"All beneficiaries of the MiX Telematics grant come from very poor backgrounds. For our top TRAC learners owning a laptop to assist with their academic work was never an option for them until now. These learners are now enable to excel even more in their tertiary studies, and for this we are truly grateful," responds Debbey Olivier, director at TRAC SA (Faculty of Engineering, Stellenbosch University).

MiX Telematics continues its commitment towards helping various beneficiaries that have been identified across the Group, with a core focus on youth education.

"We are humbled that as a company we are in a position to assist those who are less fortunate than ourselves and in doing so, we are able to provide assistance in the form of ICT equipment to students who are on the fringes of society. This is even more important today than ever, given the COVID-19 lockdown is forcing most students to study from home," says Catherine Lewis, Executive VP (Technology), MiX Telematics.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 812,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

