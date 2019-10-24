MiX Telematics Announces Major Update to its In-cab Video Solution

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MiX) (NYSE: MiXT), a leading global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, has announced an update to its MiX Vision in-cab video solution, which delivers driver- and road-facing footage for fleet managers to conveniently obtain an accurate view of their fleet operations.

Existing customers can now subscribe to a live streaming feature, which allows users to live stream up to eight cameras simultaneously in MiX Fleet Manager, MiX's online software solution. Additionally, customers can now opt for a high-definition (HD 1920 x 1088 resolution) version which is also equipped with an LTE modem for seamless global connectivity.

"Many of our fleet customers have experienced the powerful benefits MiX Vision brings to their vehicle operations. Unlike other products in the market, MiX Vision can be easily configured to meet specific customer requirements and is fully integrated with our premium fleet management solution. This gives customers greater visibility into the way their fleets operate," remarks Catherine Lewis, Executive Vice President of Technology at MiX Telematics.

The standard MiX Vision solution provides event based and continuous video recording, used as visual evidence to repudiate claims, improve driving behavior and safety.

MiX Vision now also supports a number of different in-cab and exterior camera configurations which allows customers to get an optimal view of what they regard as most important in their business, whilst also taking into account data privacy requirements.

"At MiX Telematics we strive to provide our customers around the world with the best possible solution to address their safety, compliance and efficiency needs. We have listened to their requests and introduced these enhancements to further extend the value we drive into their businesses," concludes Lewis.

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 766,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

