Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada Announces that Nova Scotia has Added the Company's Treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) to its Provincial Drug Plan Formulary

TORONTO, July 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (MTP-CA), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA), announced today that RADICAVA® (edaravone), an infusion treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is now listed on the Nova Scotia Formulary (special authorization).

"We would like to thank the Government of Nova Scotia for providing eligible ALS patients living in the province access to this treatment," said Atsushi Fujimoto, President, MTP-CA. "ALS is a rapidly progressive, neurodegenerative and fatal disease. The listing of this therapy is excellent news for the ALS community in Nova Scotia."

In addition to the Nova Scotia Formulary (special authorization), RADICAVA is also listed on the:

Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) formulary (special authorization);

Ontario Drug Benefit Formulary (Exceptional Access Program);

Alberta Drug Benefit List (special authorization);

New Brunswick Drug Plan (NBDP) formulary (special authorization); and

Saskatchewan Formulary (special authorization).

MTP-CA continues to have discussions with other provinces, territories and federal agencies regarding the listing of RADICAVA under additional publicly funded drug programs.

About RADICAVA® (edaravone)

RADICAVA (edaravone) is indicated to slow the loss of function in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), as measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale - Revised (ALSFRSR).1 Edaravone was discovered and developed for ALS by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) through an iterative clinical development platform over a 13-year period. In 2015, edaravone was approved for use as a treatment for ALS in Japan and South Korea. RADICAVA was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May of 2017. Marketing authorization was granted in Canada in October 2018 and Switzerland in January 2019.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (MTP-CA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) with a goal to provide therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat diseases, including ALS. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-ca.com.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (MTPC) 100 percent owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. MTPA is dedicated to delivering innovative products that address the unmet medical needs of patients in North America. It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America with plans to expand its product line through collaborations with partners. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com.

