17.09.2020 06:30:00

Mitsubishi Motors Teases New Eclipse Cross Redesign

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today released a first look at the redesigned Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, the next step in the company's commitment to delivering a showroom full of new and extensively redesigned vehicles in the United States by the second quarter of 2021.  Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) recently announced this commitment to the completely refreshed showroom lineup.

Mitsubishi Motors teases new Eclipse Cross redesign.

A full reveal of the reimagined Eclipse Cross will showcase the details of the design, and the vehicle will arrive in showrooms across the United States in the first quarter of 2021. 

Launched globally in 2017, the Eclipse Cross is a compact crossover SUV which fuses a coupe-like style with SUV capabilities. The refreshed model sports radically changed front and rear design, bringing forward a more upscale and energetic design to complement the sleek SUV styling.

"The new design draws inspiration from the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT*1 emphasizing the strength and dynamics from our SUV heritage, while enhancing the cleanliness and elegance of a coupe-like SUV," said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of Design, MMC. "The Eclipse Cross is the first step toward the next generation of Mitsubishi Design, and there is so much more to come."

Teasing the redesigned Eclipse Cross comes on the heels of the company revealing an overview of upcoming new and extensively redesigned vehicles it will launch in the United States by the second quarter of 2021:

  • An upgraded internal-combustion powertrain and increased all-electric driving range will be added to the Outlander PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) in Q4 of 2020
  • Bold, new styling updates outside and inside will highlight Mirage and Mirage G4 in Q1 of 2021
  • The redesigned Eclipse Cross will debut in Q1 of 2021
  • The highly anticipated all-new next generation Outlander will debut in Q2 of 2021
  • Every Mitsubishi vehicle will receive standard Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection active safety features

"As the new generation of Mitsubishi Motors' vehicles are revealed, we are excited for the future of the brand as a leader in high-quality, top-value, leading-edge technology," said Yoichi Yokozawa, president and CEO of MMNA.  "We are committed to our customers and to our dealer partners in North America, and to delivering a completely updated showroom of vehicles.  With today's first look at the redesigned Eclipse Cross, we reveal the first look at our company's future design language, and the wait for images of the production-level vehicle will absolutely be worth it."

Further detailed information on the revised lineup of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles will be available at a later date.

*1 MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT is an all-electric high-performance SUV prototype that conceptualizes what MMC will bring to its customers in the very near future.

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change.

Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline – a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the

development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (615-257-2968) or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jeremy Barnes
Senior Director, Communications and Events
jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com
Mobile: 714-296-1402

Lauren Ryan
Manager, Communications and Events
lauren.ryan@na.mitsubishi-motors.com
Mobile: 404-862-8286

 

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Motors North America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-motors-teases-new-eclipse-cross-redesign-301132831.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 51.86
1.77 %
CS Group 10.13
1.49 %
SGS 2’461.00
1.48 %
Alcon 52.76
1.07 %
Givaudan 4’052.00
1.05 %
The Swatch Grp 217.00
0.37 %
Swiss Re 75.48
0.19 %
LafargeHolcim 44.19
0.11 %
Novartis 82.27
-0.95 %
CieFinRichemont 65.90
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16.09.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16.09.20
As Abe Steps Down, Did Abenomics Succeed?
16.09.20
SMI mit neuem Verlaufshoch
15.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fusion mit Credit Suisse wohl nicht auf Tagesordnung von UBS-Strategiesitzung
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Snowflake-Aktie startet mit Mega-Kurssprung an der NYSE
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an - Signale für noch lange lockere Geldpolitik
SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- Dow Jones schliesst nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrätin Annette Flynn tritt zurück
Julius Bär könnte Fifa-Angelegenheit in USA mit Millionenzahlung beenden - Aktie fester
Moderna gründet Handelsniederlassung in der Schweiz - Aktie fester
Deshalb steht der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck
GRENKE weist Vorwürfe von Viceroy zurück - BaFin ermittelt - Leerverkäufer Perring stellt mehr Fragen -- GRENKE-Aktie bricht 20 Prozent ein
ARYZTA-Aktie weit im Minus: Aktionäre wählen neue Spitze unter Führung von Urs Jordi

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verlassen Handel etwas fester -- Dow Jones schliesst nach Fed-Entscheid freundlich, NASDAQ tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch etwas zu. Der deutsche DAX konnte ebenfalls ein Plus verzeichnen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen konnten sich am Mittwoch auf keine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB