+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
01.11.2019 17:05:00

Mitsubishi Motors Reports October 2019 Sales

CYPRESS, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year1, today reported October 2019 sales of 7,372 vehicles, down 7.9% over last October. Calendar year-to-date sales through the end of October stood at 102,943 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5% compared to the same period in 2018.

Mitsubishi Motors reports October 2019 sales.

News & Notes

  • MMNA has now surpassed 100,000 sales for three straight years and is on pace for a seventh consecutive year of annual sales growth.
  • 2019 remains Mitsubishi's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2007.
  • October sales of Mirage, the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid vehicle sold in America2, were up 23.4% year-over-year, and year-to-date sales are up 10.8%, continuing to defy the industry trend away from cars to CUVs.
  • Mitsubishi ranked third among the most improved brands in the YouGov BrandIndex Word of Mouth: US study, which measured 1,753 brands' conversational presence among 18-34 year olds between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 20193.

 


OCTOBER

YTD


2019

2018

2019

2018

Mirage

2135

1730

23312

21046

Lancer4

0

0

0

3302

Outlander Sport

2203

2605

28353

34012

Outlander

1733

2152

32204

32962

Outlander PHEV

255

309

2169

3359

Eclipse Cross

1046

1206

16905

6719

Total

7372

8002

102943

101400

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

1. Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.
2. Based on EPA estimated mileage rating from www.fueleconomy.gov.
3. Based on YouGov Brandindex 2019 NextGen WOM US study: https://www.brandindex.com/ranking/us/2019-wom?utm_medium=Email&utm_source=CTA_link&utm_campaign=US_2019_10_NextGen_Rankings&mkt_tok=eyJpIjoiTlRCbU1XRXpORGM1TkdReCIsInQiOiJTQjArWXdJRmtlQ0ZDRzRuM2ZoVXllM21iOGFDWlljN1d3SEVmVDJOaEpwN2JRTmZ3RGw0WW9NU3FJUjZ3WWZ2S3VDOHlHeVp5S2hLdm92VXVwdWZlQllyZ0NaNXlsK0oyTGNrQjJ2bE5Zc1pWeVJwb3hRZEF3WDFVOFFTalhnYiJ9
4. Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.  
Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jeremy Barnes
Senior Director, Communications and Events
jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com
Mobile: 714-296-1402

Scott McKee
The Brand Amp
scott@thebrandamp.com
Mobile: 949-378-8332

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Motors North America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-motors-reports-october-2019-sales-300949949.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:05
Gold glänzt angesichts niedriger Zinserwartungen
07:08
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Am Widerstand / Roche – Aktien direkt an oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
31.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Möglichkeit am Boom des Standorts Flughafen Zürich teilzunehmen
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB-Präsident Jordan: Negativzins weiterhin unentbehrlich
Reuters-Gold-Studie: Hier könnte der Goldpreis bald stehen
Swiss Re-Aktie leichter: Swiss Re schreibt nach neun Monaten einen Gewinn - Aktienrückkauf wird nicht durchgeführt
Wall Street beendet den Handel tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX zum Börsenschluss knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
ABB erhält Grossauftrag für Offshore-Windpark in Grossbritannien
E-Zigarettenfirma Juul wird für Marlboro-Konzern Altria zum Milliardengrab
Chinas Elektroauto-Markt: Gigafactory Shanghai wichtig für Tesla
Pinterest-Aktie im Sinkflug: Pinterest reduziert Quartalsverlust deutlich - Umsatz unter Erwartungen
Geberit-Aktie gewinnt: Geberit mit Umsatz nach 9 Monaten über Vorjahr
Shell-Aktie verliert kräftig: Shell trotz niedrigerer Preise mit mehr Gewinn als erwartet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit leichten Gewinnen -- US-Börsen in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Umsatzminus bei ExxonMobil. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX präsentierte sich schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit roten Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB