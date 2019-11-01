Mitsubishi Motors reports October 2019 sales.

CYPRESS, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year1, today reported October 2019 sales of 7,372 vehicles, down 7.9% over last October. Calendar year-to-date sales through the end of October stood at 102,943 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5% compared to the same period in 2018.

MMNA has now surpassed 100,000 sales for three straight years and is on pace for a seventh consecutive year of annual sales growth.

2019 remains Mitsubishi's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2007.

October sales of Mirage, the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid vehicle sold in America 2 , were up 23.4% year-over-year, and year-to-date sales are up 10.8%, continuing to defy the industry trend away from cars to CUVs.

, were up 23.4% year-over-year, and year-to-date sales are up 10.8%, continuing to defy the industry trend away from cars to CUVs. Mitsubishi ranked third among the most improved brands in the YouGov BrandIndex Word of Mouth: US study, which measured 1,753 brands' conversational presence among 18-34 year olds between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019 3.



OCTOBER YTD

2019 2018 2019 2018 Mirage 2135 1730 23312 21046 Lancer4 0 0 0 3302 Outlander Sport 2203 2605 28353 34012 Outlander 1733 2152 32204 32962 Outlander PHEV 255 309 2169 3359 Eclipse Cross 1046 1206 16905 6719 Total 7372 8002 102943 101400

1. Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

2. Based on EPA estimated mileage rating from www.fueleconomy.gov.

3. Based on YouGov Brandindex 2019 NextGen WOM US study: https://www.brandindex.com/ranking/us/2019-wom?utm_medium=Email&utm_source=CTA_link&utm_campaign=US_2019_10_NextGen_Rankings&mkt_tok=eyJpIjoiTlRCbU1XRXpORGM1TkdReCIsInQiOiJTQjArWXdJRmtlQ0ZDRzRuM2ZoVXllM21iOGFDWlljN1d3SEVmVDJOaEpwN2JRTmZ3RGw0WW9NU3FJUjZ3WWZ2S3VDOHlHeVp5S2hLdm92VXVwdWZlQllyZ0NaNXlsK0oyTGNrQjJ2bE5Zc1pWeVJwb3hRZEF3WDFVOFFTalhnYiJ9

4. Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.



