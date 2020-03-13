13.03.2020 16:00:00

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US Recognized as a 2019 NAHB Global Innovation Award Winner

SUWANEE, Ga., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), the exclusive provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions® and a leading supplier of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heating and cooling systems, has been awarded a National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) 2019 Global Innovation Award for its SLZ-KF Four-way Ceiling Cassette model in the internal/external products category.

The SLZ-KF Four-way Ceiling Cassette from Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US was recently honored as a 2019 National Association of Home Builders Global Innovation Award Winner. Pictured from left to right: Dan Mitchell, Eagle CDI, Michelle Robb, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US, Jillian Pritchard Cooke, Wellness Within Your Walls, and S. Robert August, North Star Synergies and Chair of NAHB Global Opportunities Board.

The four SLZ-KF models deliver highly efficient heating and cooling performance, with SEER ratings from 19.8 to 22.4. Builders like the added benefits of multiple airflow options and an unobtrusive ductless design. An optional built-in 3D i-see Sensor® scans the room and determines occupancy levels to enhance comfort and efficiency by responsively adjusting airflow and conditioning. Dozens of airflow combinations, including settings for indirect or direct airflow patterns, provide personal comfort control and uniform temperature distribution.

For the past five years, the NAHB Global Innovation Awards have recognized the most cutting-edge, advanced or original product offerings and marketing strategies. NAHB established the awards to showcase these products to the entire global home building community and encourage innovation. This year, NAHB gave awards in three categories: internal/external products, technology/education and leadership.

"The products recognized by this year's Global Innovation Awards offer home builders new options for building more sustainable, more efficient and more comfortable homes as well as unique ways to plan and sell them to buyers," said S. Robert August, Chairman of the NAHB Global Opportunities Board. "We're excited to welcome these winners to our family of innovators who've been honored with this award."

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US accepted its award in Las Vegas, Nevada during the NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS) Global Industry Day on January 22. Judges chose the winners based on the following criteria: innovation, functionality, good design, builder/consumer friendly, sustainability and unique marketing approach.

"We're incredibly proud to receive this honor from the National Association of Home Builders," says Michelle Robb, senior director of marketing for Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US. "As the name of the award suggests, we work diligently to develop products that aren't only functional, but also innovative and forward-thinking. We're pleased to have our SLZ unit recognized for just that."

For more information about METUS residential products, including the SLZ-KF Four-way Ceiling Cassette, visit mitsubishicomfort.com.

For more information about METUS residential products, including the SLZ-KF Four-way Ceiling Cassette, visit mitsubishicomfort.com.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US

