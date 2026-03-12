Mitsubishi Electric Aktie 784639 / US6067762012
12.03.2026 04:31:42
Mitsubishi Electric Invests In Elephantech To Advance Eco-Friendly PCB Manufacturing
(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (6503.TO) announced an investment in Elephantech Inc., a startup specializing in proprietary nano-ink technology for inkjet printing, alongside a new partnership agreement. Through this collaboration, Mitsubishi Electric aims to accelerate the industry's transition toward manufacturing printed circuit boards (PCBs) using inkjet printing, a process recognized for its significantly reduced environmental impact. Notably, Mitsubishi Electric's Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund had previously invested in Elephantech in May 2023.
Elephantech has developed advanced copper nano-ink technology that enables circuits to be printed directly onto substrates only where needed. This innovative approach reduces the number of manufacturing steps and significantly lowers copper and water consumption, as well as CO2 emissions. The result is a more cost-efficient process with a smaller environmental footprint compared to conventional PCB manufacturing methods.
Under the new agreement, Mitsubishi Electric will begin offering factory automation (FA) solutions that incorporate Elephantech's inkjet printing technology to PCB manufacturers. Looking ahead, Mitsubishi Electric plans to adopt Elephantech's specialized technology at its own manufacturing sites for the mass production and sales of inkjet printing equipment. Together, the two companies will work to expand the market and advance sustainable PCB manufacturing.
Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Electric Corp Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs
Analysen zu Mitsubishi Electric Corp Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs
