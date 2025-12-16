Mitsubishi Electric Introduces AI System To Detect Driver Intoxication

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELY, MIELF, 6503.T) announced the development of a groundbreaking technology designed to accurately detect intoxication levels in drivers. The system identifies signs of distraction and drowsiness, issuing alerts and initiating vehicle-control interventions when necessary to help prevent alcohol-related accidents.

The technology combines non-contact pulse-rate measurements—captured through a driver monitoring system (DMS)—with vehicle control data such as steering and acceleration inputs. By integrating these signals, the system can assess intoxication with high precision. Mitsubishi Electric aims to introduce this in-vehicle solution, powered by its proprietary Maisart AI technology, as early as next year to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities caused by drunk driving.

The AI analyzes pulse-rate variations and eye-movement data extracted from DMS images alongside vehicle-control signals to determine intoxication. Even when alcohol-induced facial changes are subtle, fluctuations in pulse rate provide reliable indicators of drinking. With this high-accuracy detection method, Mitsubishi Electric hopes to significantly lower alcohol-related driving accidents and contribute to a safer society.