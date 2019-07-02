02.07.2019 02:12:00

Mitsubishi Chemical Composites America Plans Expansion of Chesapeake, VA Manufacturing Facility

CHESAPEAKE, Va., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Chemical Composites America, Inc. (MCCA), a leader in metal composite material (MCM) manufacturing, today announced plans to enlarge its ALPOLIC® production facility located in Chesapeake, Va. Once complete, the expansion will add approximately 40,000 square feet to the company's current plant footprint.

"Our plant was built in 1991, and fortunately, our business has grown significantly over the years. As part of our strategic plan, adding to our capabilities is critical for continued growth," said MCCA President and CEO Bill Yannetti.

Yannetti said the nearly $5 million investment will increase the company's storage, shipping and receiving capabilities. This is the second major expansion for the company, which has maintained its headquarters in the flourishing Greenbrier business district for more than 27 years. The first, a 22,000- square-foot warehouse expansion, was completed in 2013.

In 2018, MCCA moved to a seven-day-a-week production schedule, adding more than 30, full-time manufacturing positions to its payroll. The company's central location within Hampton Roads has been a positive factor in its overall success thanks in part to easy access to major highways and shipping ports, as well as a robust and diverse workforce.

"Mitsubishi was one of the first companies to invest in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake and today remains one of the area's top employers of choice. This expansion will support Mitsubishi's efforts to increase its manufacturing capacity of ALPOLIC metal composite materials and meet market demand across their global operations," said Mayor Rick West, City of Chesapeake. "Mitsubishi is integral to the local community and not only provides quality jobs but is a valued corporate citizen that is involved with numerous Hampton Roads non-profit programs. Mitsubishi's financial support of the Dual Enrollment Mechatronics Scholarship Program--jointly offered by Chesapeake Public Schools and Tidewater Community College—further demonstrates their community involvement and commitment to growing a future workforce."

Construction on the expansion is expected to begin later this month.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Composites America Mitsubishi Chemical Composites America, Inc. (MCCA) is part of the global Mitsubishi Chemical group of companies. MCCA has manufactured ALPOLIC® Metal Composite Materials (MCM) since 1991 at its Chesapeake, Va. location. ALPOLIC® MCM is among the most versatile and useful architectural materials available, and our manufacturing, distribution and support capabilities extend worldwide. ALPOLIC® offers the rigidity of heavy-gauge architectural metals in a lightweight composite material, with a standard polyethylene or fire-retardant core available in an unmatched selection of colors and finishes. For more information about ALPOLIC®, visit www.ALPOLIC-Americas.com or call 800-422-7270.

CONTACT:
Renee Nolan Mullins Marketing
Manager Mitsubishi Chemical
Composites America Email:
reneeM@alpolic.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-chemical-composites-america-plans-expansion-of-chesapeake-va-manufacturing-facility-300878996.html

SOURCE MCCA/ALPOLIC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Alcon Inc
01.07.19
DAX-Future: Sprung über die Resistance
01.07.19
Anstoss in die zweite Hälfte
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
01.07.19
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
Cembra Money Bank zahlt dreistelligen Millionenbetrag für Cashgate - Aktie legt zu
Tesla: Probleme nicht nur bei der Autosparte, sondern auch bei SolarCity
LafargeHolcim angeblich an Bauchemiegeschäft von BASF interessiert - Lafarge-Aktie und BASF-Papiere springen an
Dow letztlich Plus -- SMI geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen letztlich kräftig zu
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen
Juni 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Juni 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen
Was dem Bitcoin wirklich zu seinem Höhenflug verhilft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich Plus -- SMI geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen letztlich kräftig zu
Die Wall Street startete mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag mit einem kräftigen Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX verzeichnete ebenfalls einen Kurssprung. Die wiederaufgenommenen Handelsgespräche verhalfen auch den Börsen in Fernost zu kräftigen Kursgewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB