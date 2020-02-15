Mitch Markson Announces the Release of the IMAGINATION PLAYBOOK: For People, Brands, Issues, and Organizations

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air today. It's time to rekindle the affair with your own imagination—you know, that place in your mind designed to develop your capacities to understand the world, solve problems and create possibilities. Never was there a more urgent time to remember that imagination positively influences everything we do, think about and create.

Author, consultant and "idea whisperer," Mitch Markson, wrote THE IMAGINATION PLAYBOOK to remind us that there is an idea laboratory in everyone's mind—unlimited and waiting, ready to be activated. In this visually explosive and interactive book, he shares the lessons and secrets from a lifetime of experience; one that recognizes that a healthy mix of strategic process, gut instinct, trial and error, experimentation, and mixing it up with strange bedfellows, can lead us to a new outer space of imaginative possibilities. The Imagination Playbook is equally for entrepreneurs, artisans, social activists, brand managers, corporate execs, and communicators!

With a plethora of original Playtime! Stimulator™ exercises to grow your big ideas, gorgeous photographs and illustrations to dazzle your eyes and rich examples from the author and his students from the American University of Paris alike, fall in love with your imagination again.

What you can expect from living a more imaginative life:

An adrenaline rush

Being your best self

More color, fun and play

Engaged in a truer purpose or passion

Peace of mind

A more meaningful contribution to society, your community, your family

And sometimes…even greater financial reward

About Mitch Markson, Idea Whisperer

Mitch Markson is a door opener, optimist, mentor, collaborator, imagination instigator, purpose purveyor; creator and ground control of Markson IdeaCraft. Before starting his own consultancy, Mitch worked at top agencies Ketchum, Burson-Marsteller and Ogilvy, and spent 22 years at Edelman, where he became the agency's first Global Creative Director/Chief Creative Officer. He has been instrumental in stimulating imagination and developing strategies and ideas for more than 101 brands including Microsoft, Unilever, Barilla, Ford, American Express, Arm and Hammer, Zagat, GE, KFC, Gore-Tex and Amenity Analytics. Mitch is also part of two independent communications networks, The Sway Effect and Fluid. Mitch teaches a graduate course in purpose branding at the American University of Paris every year and serves on the executive board of the Alliance For Positive Change in NYC and on the international advisory board of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Mitch is an advocate for equality, empathy, the environment, bookstores, world peace and real ice cream that doesn't make you fat (that's the dream, people!).

