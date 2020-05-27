MIT Technology Review Announces 2020 EmTech Next Virtual Conference, June 8-10, hosted in partnership with Harvard Business Review

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review announced that its annual conference, EmTech Next , will be hosted online June 8-10. Part of the esteemed EmTech series, the conference will examine technology, leadership, and change in this real-time environment of disruption, providing firsthand insight into strategies for agile adaptation and the opportunities brought forth by technology innovations.

For the first time ever, MIT Technology Review will partner with Harvard Business Review, the authority on leadership and management, to host sessions and speakers offering trusted guidance on navigating change in times of uncertainty.

The collective power of MIT Technology Review and Harvard Business Review will bring together experts at the intersection of business leadership and change. The program emphasizes dialogue over monologue and encourages interaction with the speakers, our editors, and other attendees.

Featured sessions and speakers include:

Innovation and Leadership in a Time of Crisis: Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, Verizon

Technology for the Future of Work: Stewart Butterfield , Cofounder and CEO, Slack; Eric Yuan , Founder and CEO, Zoom

Creating a Cyber-Resilient Organization: Panel discussion with senior executives from Booz Allen , Mastercard, and the City of New York

Transforming Communications with 5G: Durga Malladi, SVP and GM of 4G/5G, Qualcomm; John Apostolopoulos , VP & CTO, Cisco

The Medical AI Reality Check: Eric Topol, Founder and Director, Scripps Research Translational Institute

Strategy in the Synthetic Decade: Amy Webb, Founder and CEO, Future Today Institute

Deloitte Consulting LLP , one of the world's largest business consultancies and a leader in human capital consulting, returns as Presenting Partner.

For full conference details, registration, group packages, and partnership opportunities, visit www.emtechnext.com. Follow the conversation on Twitter using #EmTechNext.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About the EmTech Event Series

MIT Technology Review's EmTech series examines emerging technologies that will drive the new global economy. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, these events provide a curated view of the year's most important developments. EmTech gives attendees the opportunity to discover future trends and learn from the most innovative people and companies in the world. Established more than 20 years ago, EmTech events have become a must-attend for entrepreneurs, business leaders, innovators, policy influencers, media, and more. This year's EmTech events in the United States include EmTech Digital, March 23-25; EmTech Next, June 8-10; and EmTech MIT in Fall 2020. Learn more.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews, and live events explain the commercial, social, and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe . Follow: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .

About Harvard Business Review

Harvard Business Review is the leading destination for smart management thinking. Through its flagship magazine, 12 international licensed editions, books from Harvard Business Review Press, and digital content and tools published on HBR.org, Harvard Business Review provides professionals around the world with rigorous insights and best practices to lead themselves and their organizations more effectively and to make a positive impact.

