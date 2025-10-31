Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.10.2025 10:10:48

MISUMI H1 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Lifts FY Outlook; Stock Up

MISUMI Group
7.49 USD -0.13%
(RTTNews) - MISUMI Group Inc. (MSSMY, 9962.T), a Japanese supplier of custom parts for automation devices and equipment, reported Friday lower profit in its first half, despite higher sales. Further, the company lifted its full-year outlook.

In Tokyo, MISUMI shares closed Friday's trading at 2,412.00 yen, up 4.3 percent.

For the first half, net income attributable to owners of parent fell 23.1 percent to 14 billion Japanese yen from last year's 18.20 billion yen. Earnings per share were 50.96 yen, lower than 65.05 yen last year.

Operating income dropped 16.1 percent to 19.62 billion yen from last year's 23.39 billion yen.

For the quarter, net sales increased 3.9 percent to 205.81 billion yen from prior year's 198.02 billion yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects net income attributable to owners of parent of 33.90 billion yen or 124.67 yen per share, while previous outlook was 30.80 billion yen or 112.12 yen per share.

Operating profit is now expected to be 45.50 billion yen, compared to previous view of 42.90 billion yen.

Net sales are now projected to be 432 billion yen, while the previous estimate was for 422 billion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

