Mistwood Golf Club and Performance Center to Host Nike Junior Golf Camps in Joliet, IL

US Sports Camps has announced the addition of new junior golf camps in Chicago at Mistwood Golf Club outside Joliet. The camps will be led by PGA Professional, John Platt, and other members of the Mistwood Performance Center staff. These programs run throughout the summer and are open to junior golfers of all skill levels and interests.

Camp Director, John Platt, is the director of instruction at Mistwood Golf Club. He was named 2018 GRAATop 50 Growth of the Game Teacher and previously earned the Illinois PGA Teacher of the Year honor in 2011. Platt has had over 125 junior students go on to play on college golf scholarships over the course of his career.

"My staff and I look forward to partnering with Nike Junior golf camps in 2020," says Platt. "We are excited to work with all the juniors here at Mistwood to help improve their games while having fun in the process during the half day camps, and especially the full day camps that will include playing on one of the best courses in the state of Illinois. Campers will learn from the best staff in the Midwest!"

Mistwood Golf Club is an 18-hole Championship golf course, designed and renovated by Ray Hearn, and features 20 St. Andrews style sod-wall bunkers. The club has earned several national awards including Golf Magazine's "Renovation of the Year," Golf Digest's "Best New Course," and Golf Range Magazine's "Top 50 Public Ranges." The Mistwood Performance Center is one of the Midwest's premier golf training facilities, with the most cutting-edge technologies and experienced teaching professionals available.

"Our Nike Golf Camp network in greater Chicago is incredibly strong and the addition of Mistwood presents an opportunity for us to provide top-notch camps in another terrific pocket of Illinois," says Nicholas Brunner, Vice President of Nike Junior Golf Camps. "The golf performance center and course rank among the best in the nation and their staff has earned top teaching and playing honors over the years. It is rare for us to align with such a phenomenal facility."

Nike Junior Golf Camps at Mistwood Golf Club are set to run five (5) sessions of camp during the 2020 summer season. Parents can choose between a Half Day, Full Day and an Advanced/High School Player camp program. The Full Day Camps include range instruction, lunch and afternoon course play each day and are geared for players of all skills, ages 9-17. The Full Day Camps run 9:00am-4:00pm. Half Day Camps include range instruction only and are designed for beginner to intermediate players, ages 7-14. These camps run 9:00am-12:00pm daily. The Advanced High School program is for players ages 13-18 and runs from 9:00am-4:00pm. The schedule includes instruction, lunch, course play and strong emphasis on tournament preparation, mental toughness and scoring improvement.

Nike Junior Golf Camps is a division of US Sports Camps, Inc., America's largest sports camp network. NJGC offers junior overnight and day camps, as well as advanced player camps at over 200 locations nationwide. Since 1994, more than 200,000 junior golfers have participated in the camps. To explore a variety of camp options and locations visit the official website for Nike Junior Golf Camps.

