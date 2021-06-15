SMI 11’865 0.2%  SPI 15’242 0.3%  Dow 34’394 -0.3%  DAX 15’674 -0.1%  Euro 1.0906 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’133 0.1%  Gold 1’866 -0.6%  Bitcoin 36’201 3.1%  Dollar 0.8996 0.1%  Öl 73.1 0.7% 

15.06.2021 01:15:00

Mister Car Wash® Opens 12th Store in Albuquerque

TUCSON, Ariz., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mister Car Wash's presence in New Mexico continues to expand with the May 29th opening of its newest location at 201 98th Street, NW in Albuquerque on the southwest side of the city, in a growing area which is undergoing a burst of new development.  It's the company's second new build in the area since 2017.  The new store will employ 10 individuals, bringing Mister's total employment in the city to nearly 250.

As part of the store opening, Mister will be offering free car washes at the 98th Street location on June 26th and 27th.

"With each new store opening, we have an opportunity to serve another community while showcasing our core value, "We Care." We have proudly partnered with many great organizations in the Albuquerque area over the past many years through our fundraising and donation programs and look forward to continuing to do so through those partnerships," stated Mike Ward, Albuquerque regional manager for Mister Car Wash.

Since 2015, Mister has helped over 1,000 local organizations through its fundraising and donation programs.  In addition, Mister has previously recognized the outstanding efforts of four Albuquerque area teachers through its Teachers Who Shine Awards. These awards provide classroom grants of $1,000 to those teachers and schools who shine through their examples and impacts on their students and the communities in which they serve.

Hours of operation of the new store are Mondays – Saturdays from 7:30 am7:00 pm and Sundays from 8:00 am - 6:00 pm. For more information about the new location, please visit https://mistercarwash.com/location/volcano/

Join the Mister Car Wash team

Candidates interested in joining the Mister Car Wash team at any local store can apply online at careers.mistercarwash.com. New team members will receive a wide variety of benefits including competitive pay, paid-time-off earned from day one, generous benefits and free car washes.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating over 340 car washes nationwide. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

