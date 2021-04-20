 Mister Car Wash® Launches New Digital Membership Experience for Unlimited Wash Club® | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
20.04.2021 04:17:00

Mister Car Wash® Launches New Digital Membership Experience for Unlimited Wash Club®

TUCSON, Ariz., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In another move to enhance its Unlimited Wash Club, Mister Car Wash, the nation's largest car wash company, has launched a new Digital Membership Experience. With this new online platform, customers can sign up for the Unlimited Wash Club and choose their preferred Mister location from any internet-connected computer or mobile device.

(PRNewsfoto/Mister Car Wash)

Existing Unlimited Wash Club members will now have greater control over their experience including the ability to manage payment in a safe and secure environment, change their plan type and make any updates to their account.  

"Our Unlimited Wash Club is built on speed and convenience for our members. This new online experience provides even greater convenience for our current and future members, giving them full control of their membership in the palm of their hand or from their desktop," said Jill Adams, Vice President of Marketing. "Our members already enjoy washing at any of our 344 locations across the country, access to dedicated member-only lanes and our exceptional customer service. Our new online platform elevates the member experience and is one of many ways that we strive for continued innovation with our Unlimited Wash Club."

While the new Digital Member Experience brings advanced features and functions to the Unlimited Wash Club, the company will continue to sign up new members at any of its 344 stores nationwide.

To support the new online platform, the company has launched a campaign to promote the benefits of membership and how to use the new online platform, with membership giveaways planned for the summer.

Customers and existing members can sign up and manage their memberships by visiting mistercarwash.com.

Join the Mister Car Wash team

Candidates interested in joining the Mister Car Wash team at any local store can apply online at careers.mistercarwash.com. New team members will receive a wide variety of benefits including competitive pay, paid-time-off earned from day one, generous benefits and free car washes.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating 344 car washes nationwide. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

Mister Car Wash and Unlimited Wash Club are registered trademarks of Car Wash Partners, Inc.

Contact:

Megan Everett


Sr. Director, Communications


Mister Car Wash


meverett@mistercarwash.com


520.615.4000 ext. 154

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mister-car-wash-launches-new-digital-membership-experience-for-unlimited-wash-club-301272092.html

SOURCE Mister Car Wash

﻿

