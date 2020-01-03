Mission Rock Residential Signed on to Manage Platt Park Apartments in Denver

DENVER, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is announcing today a new management contract for the Encore Evans Station Apartments in Denver. Mission Rock has been issued an agreement for the management of the community by Treeline Multifamily Partners, representing the new owners of Encore Evans Station.

"The South Broadway neighborhood within Denver is gaining immense popularity due to its accessibility to some of Denver's largest employment sectors including Downtown Denver and DTC. Encore Evans Station is a perfect reflection of the neighborhood's character and charm including vibrant amenities, an industrial feel, and walkability to the Light Rail's C-Line. We are excited to partner with Treeline Multifamily Partners on this beautiful community and we look forward to making a positive impact on the resident experience," said Pat Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential.

Encore Evans Station, built in 2018, is located near Denver's Platt Park neighborhood and surrounded by a growing area of new restaurants, services, and retail amenities opening every day. The community includes 224 residences, with one- and two-bedroom high density garden-style floor plans. The apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, wood-style flooring, LED energy efficient light fixtures, and private patios or balconies. The apartment kitchens are a particular highlight with their designer cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances.

Shared community amenities include a lush courtyard with a bocce ball court, a dog park, a heated pool with spa, and an outdoor lounge and firepit. A central clubhouse is also home to a fitness room, with adjacent spin and yoga studios, a bike repair shop, an indoor dog wash, and 24-hour package concierge station.

The Denver Metro has seen a steady period of successful growth in recent years, with this momentum on track to continue through the years ahead, especially in the city's urban core. To learn more visit www.encoreevansstation.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 108 multi-family properties and nearly 25,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

