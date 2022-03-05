Miscellaneous

SMI 11’345 -2.8%  SPI 14’303 -3.2%  Dow 33’615 -0.5%  DAX 13’095 -4.4%  Euro 1.0029 -1.2%  EStoxx50 3’556 -5.0%  Gold 1’975 2.0%  Bitcoin 35’699 -8.4%  Dollar 0.9167 -0.1%  Öl 118.2 7.0% 
Acron Aktie [Valor: 4477394 / ISIN: US00501T2096]
05.03.2022 09:30:58

Acron
18.10 USD 0.00%
05 March 2022

Fitch Downgrades Acron’s Credit Rating to «B»

Fitch Ratings downgraded Acron's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from ‘BB-’ and placed ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the agency’s downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings.


Media Contacts:

Sergey Dorofeev
Anastasia Gromova
Tatiana Smirnova
Public Relations
Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor Contacts:

Ilya Popov
Strategy and Investor Relations
Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic seaport terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of its main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2020, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acron’s shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.



