18.06.2020 20:37:00

Miranda Tools has agreed to sell its high-speed steel cutting tools business to Dormer Pramet

MUMBAI, India, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International is pleased to announce that its client Miranda Tools has entered into an agreement to sell its high-speed steel cutting tools business to Dormer Pramet, a division within Sandvik Machining Solutions.

Miranda Tools has agreed to sell its high-speed steel cutting tools business to Dormer Pramet

Part of the Ashok Piramal Group, a large diversified Indian conglomerate, Miranda Tools has a significant market share in high-speed steel cutting tools business in India. The acquisition enhances Dormer Pramet's product offering and facilitates an improved presence in key markets such as India, China and Southeast Asia through an access to Miranda Tool's distribution network and manufacturing facilities.

"The acquisition is aligned with Sandvik Machining Solutions' focus on strengthening our round tools offer whilst also adding greater production capacity and flexibility to support long-term growth," says Lars Bergström, President of Sandvik Machining Solutions.

Nandan Piramal, Managing Director of Miranda Tools, commented on the transaction, "Miranda remains a very well recognized industrial products brand and has been a strong performer for the Ashok Piramal Group over the years. As we go about re-aligning the Group's businesses, we see a great fit for Miranda within Sandvik and this will help the Miranda management team further grow and strengthen the business. We appreciate Lincoln's efforts in putting together this transaction and assisting the shareholders to achieve the best possible outcome for the business."

Preet Singh, Managing Director and head of Industrials in India, commented, "Both parties' commitment to execute this transaction within the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic reflects strongly on the strategic fit between Sandvik and Miranda Tools' businesses and also the continued interest of global buyers looking at strong manufacturing businesses in India."

Lincoln International acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to the shareholders of Miranda Tools preparing and managing a competitive M&A process securing not only a very attractive economic outcome for the sellers, but also identifying an ideal partner for management to implement its long-term vision for cutting tools business.

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 600 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miranda-tools-has-agreed-to-sell-its-high-speed-steel-cutting-tools-business-to-dormer-pramet-301079791.html

SOURCE Lincoln International LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.90
1.28 %
Givaudan 3’461.00
1.20 %
The Swatch Grp 194.30
1.20 %
SGS 2’312.00
0.87 %
Sika 184.30
0.68 %
LafargeHolcim 41.65
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 337.45
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 491.60
-0.69 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.40
-0.73 %
Nestle 106.84
-1.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:27
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc
10:00
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:30
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV
09:11
SMI-Anleger werden skeptischer
07:22
Weekly-Hits: STOXX™ Europe 600 Index – Ein kontinentales Investment / Tesla – Mit Vollgas in neue Sphären
15.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:23
Schroders: Why the Covid-19 recovery and climate crisis need a unified response
17.06.20
Schroders: Nicht nur schwarz und weiss: Q&A zu den Immobilienmärkten
15.06.20
Schroders: How important is international tourism to the global economy?
mehr
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis erhält US-Zulassung für Ilaris und Cosentyx in wieteren Indikationen - Aktie im Plus
Anleger flüchten in Scharen aus Aktie: Prüfer verweigern Wirecard Testat - Abschluss erneut verschoben
So zeigt sich der Franken nach der SNB-Zinsentscheidung
Von wegen sicherer Hafen: Darum geht ein Experte von einem deutlichen Goldpreiseinbruch bis zum Jahresende aus
Krypto-Experte optimistisch - Bitcoin-Kurs von 150'000 möglich?
Studie offenbart: Das steckte wirklich hinter dem Bitcoin-Boom von 2017
Schwankungen im US-Handel - Dow schliesst im Minus -- SMI und DAX beenden Mittwochshandel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Ex-Credit Suisse-Chef Tidjane Thiam und Emma Watson im Verwaltungsrat von Luxusgüter-Konzern Kering - Aktie im Aufwind
Dow etwas leichter -- SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Swissquote-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Swissquote kündigt deutlich verbesserte Halbjahresresultate an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow etwas leichter -- SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zuletzt. Die US-Börsen finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich mehrheitlich mit leichten Abschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB