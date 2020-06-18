Mira X Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of Proposed Qualifying Transaction with Field Trip Psychedelics Inc.

TORONTO, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Mira X Acquisition Corp. ("Mira X") (TSXV: MIRA.P) announces that after determining that the regulatory requirements to complete the transaction, as structured, may not be completed on a timely basis, Mira X and Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. ("Field Trip") have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced letter of intent dated June 15, 2020. As a result, Mira X's proposed qualifying transaction with Field Trip will not proceed.

Field Trip has advised Mira X that it intends to pursue an alternative listing transaction.

Mira X will continue to search for prospective opportunities to complete its qualifying transaction and maximize value for shareholders.

Notice on forward-looking statements:

Mira X is a capital pool company governed by the policies of the TSXV. The principal business of Mira X is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

