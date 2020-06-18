18.06.2020 19:16:00

Mira X Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of Proposed Qualifying Transaction with Field Trip Psychedelics Inc.

TORONTO, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Mira X Acquisition Corp. ("Mira X") (TSXV: MIRA.P) announces that after determining that the regulatory requirements to complete the transaction, as structured, may not be completed on a timely basis,  Mira X and Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. ("Field Trip") have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced letter of intent dated June 15, 2020. As a result, Mira X's proposed qualifying transaction with Field Trip will not proceed.

Field Trip has advised Mira X that it intends to pursue an alternative listing transaction. 

Mira X will continue to search for prospective opportunities to complete its qualifying transaction and maximize value for shareholders.

Notice on forward-looking statements:

This press release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Mira X. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of  management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the industry, market conditions, economic factors and the equity markets generally. Although Mira X has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Mira X does not  undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Mira X is a capital pool company governed by the policies of the TSXV. The principal business of Mira X is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mira X Acquisition Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.90
1.28 %
Givaudan 3’461.00
1.20 %
The Swatch Grp 194.30
1.20 %
SGS 2’312.00
0.87 %
Sika 184.30
0.68 %
LafargeHolcim 41.65
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 337.45
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 491.60
-0.69 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.40
-0.73 %
Nestle 106.84
-1.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:27
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc
10:00
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:30
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV
09:11
SMI-Anleger werden skeptischer
07:22
Weekly-Hits: STOXX™ Europe 600 Index – Ein kontinentales Investment / Tesla – Mit Vollgas in neue Sphären
15.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:23
Schroders: Why the Covid-19 recovery and climate crisis need a unified response
17.06.20
Schroders: Nicht nur schwarz und weiss: Q&A zu den Immobilienmärkten
15.06.20
Schroders: How important is international tourism to the global economy?
mehr
Produktprospekte auf der Blockchain | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis erhält US-Zulassung für Ilaris und Cosentyx in wieteren Indikationen - Aktie im Plus
Anleger flüchten in Scharen aus Aktie: Prüfer verweigern Wirecard Testat - Abschluss erneut verschoben
So zeigt sich der Franken nach der SNB-Zinsentscheidung
Krypto-Experte optimistisch - Bitcoin-Kurs von 150'000 möglich?
Studie offenbart: Das steckte wirklich hinter dem Bitcoin-Boom von 2017
Schwankungen im US-Handel - Dow schliesst im Minus -- SMI und DAX beenden Mittwochshandel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Von wegen sicherer Hafen: Darum geht ein Experte von einem deutlichen Goldpreiseinbruch bis zum Jahresende aus
Ex-Credit Suisse-Chef Tidjane Thiam und Emma Watson im Verwaltungsrat von Luxusgüter-Konzern Kering - Aktie im Aufwind
SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Swissquote-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Swissquote kündigt deutlich verbesserte Halbjahresresultate an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zuletzt. Die US-Börsen finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich mehrheitlich mit leichten Abschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB