US-Gericht stoppt Verkauf von Voyager Digital an Binance.US vorerst
AMC-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Gerüchte um Kaufinteresse von Amazon - Analystin hält Übernahme für unwahrscheinlich
Kein "Müll" mehr: Moody's stuft Rating für Anleihen von Tesla hoch
Bitcoin profitiert von Bankenkrise: Geht es jetzt auf ein neues Allzeithoch?
Rockwool International A-S Aktie [Valor: 364101 / ISIN: DK0010219153]
Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2023

Rockwool International A-S
1639.00 DKK 1.30%
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 05 - 2023
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

29 March 2023

Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2023

The annual general meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S was held on 29 March 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Roskilde Kongrescenter, Denmark.

At the general meeting, the board of directors’ report for the financial year of 2022 was noted, the annual report for 2022 was approved and the management and the board of directors were discharged from liability. Furthermore, the remuneration report for 2022 was approved.

The general meeting approved the remuneration of the board of directors, including the remuneration of members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, respectively, for the period from the annual general meeting in 2023 to the annual general meeting in 2024.

The general meeting approved the board of directors’ proposal for distribution of dividends of 35 DKK (4.7 EUR) per share of a nominal value of 10 DKK, corresponding to a total of 102 MEUR.

Ilse Irene Henne, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Carsten Kähler, Thomas Kähler and Jørgen Tang-Jensen were re-elected as members of the board of directors. Jes Munk Hansen was elected as new member of the board of directors. At the same time, Carsten Bjerg retired from the board of directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (PwC) was re-elected as auditor of the company.

The general meeting authorised the board of directors to allow the company to acquire own shares, A shares as well as B shares, of a total nominal value of up to 10 percent of the company’s share capital in the period until the next annual general meeting, provided that the price of the shares at the time of purchase does not deviate by more than 10 percent from the most recent listed price.

The general meeting also approved the board of directors’ proposal to use 100 MDKK to support the reconstruction of Ukraine. The amount will be contributed to the Foundation for Ukrainian Reconstruction, the purpose of which is to provide support for relevant projects and initiatives dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine and to Ukrainian refugees.

After the general meeting, the board of directors constituted itself with Thomas Kähler as chairman and Jørgen Tang-Jensen as deputy chairman.

Further information:       

Michael Zarin
Vice President, Group Communications
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 40 84 15 26

Aktien aktuell: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey – Weiterhin erklärt François Blochwarum die drei Titel: Colgate Palmolive, UnitedHelath Group & Zurich Insurance das Musterportfolio verlassen mussten.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey mit François Bloch

14:32 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11:03 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:25 Marktüberblick: Infineon hebt Prognosen an
08:39 Börse Aktuell – Anleger trauen dem Braten nicht
08:29 SMI setzt Erholung fort
28.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Helvetia Versicherungen, Swisscom
28.03.23 Aktien aktuell: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey mit François Bloch
23.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
UBS-Aktien und Swiss Re-Aktien legen zu: Swiss-Re-VRP Ermotti tritt zurück - Ernennung zum UBS-CEO
UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie dennoch fester: Finma entdeckte im vergangenen Jahr Mängel bei UBS und Credit Suisse - Ethos gegen Entlastung von CS-VR
UBS-Chef in Schreiben an Mitarbeiter: "Wir haben die Credit Suisse nicht übernommen, nur um sie dann zu schliessen" - UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie im Plus
Credit Suisse-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse-Verantwortliche kämpfen wohl um Grosskunden - CS mit neuen Steuerhinterziehungs-Vorwürfen in USA konfrontiert
Schweizer Bankiervereinigung will einen digitalen Franken: Kommt bald der Swisscoin?
ZKB-Chef: CS-Übernahme durch UBS könnte unsere Wachstumspläne beschleunigen
Nestlé-Aktie, Zurich-Aktie & Co.: Bei diesen Schweizer Aktien kam es im März zu Umstufungen
Erholung hält an: SMI zu Handelsschluss klar im Plus -- DAX letztlich über 15'300 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Nestlé muss Bankbeziehungen nach Credit Suisse-Zusammenbruch neu arrangieren - Nestlé-Aktie im Plus
Nach CS-Zwangsübernahme: UBS nun wohl de facto eine staatliche Bank

