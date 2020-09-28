28.09.2020 20:00:00

Minute Suites Starts Off October With A New Location Opening

BALTIMORE, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Minute Suites announced the grand opening of their Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) location in Concourse C. The location opens on Thursday, October 1st. The company offers private, in-terminal suites to travelers trying to escape the crowds between flights. The new Baltimore location includes five suites all named after historic sites in the area. The private rooms include a daybed, TV, workstation, free WiFi, and several other amenities. The BWI location is one of the many Minute Suites the company has been working to open since the start of 2020.

"We have been planning BWI for some time and we are thrilled to see it launch," Dan Solomon, Co-founder and Director of Development said. "Our service has been highly sought after for years, and now it is in even higher demand."

Minute Suites is one of the cleanest places in the airport and the only spot you can unmask, relax, and naturally social distance yourself during a long layover. The company was founded by doctors and healthcare professionals looking to give wary travelers a clean and safe retreat during long waits between flights. Travelers can book a room for a minimum of one hour and a maximum stay of eight-hours depending on their individual needs. A number of locations also offer a bathroom with a 30-minute shower service.

Minute Suites has operations in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport. To book a reservations in advance, visit www.minutesuites.com/reservations.

About Minute Suites:
In 2008, Minute Suites, LLC was founded as a healthier way for people to travel. Minute Suites is the first company in North America to provide private suites inside security at airports where travelers can nap, relax or work. The development of this unique passenger service has resulted in many industry awards, including the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's Shop of the Month and Shining Star Awards, Philadelphia International Airport's Edgie Award for Best New Store Opening, and Airport Council International Award for Best New Consumer Service, and the United States Department of Defense Patriotic Employer Awards. For more information, visit www.minutesuites.com.

DOWNLOAD MINUTE SUITES LOGO

Media Contact: Chris Glass, Chief Operating Officer
c.glass@minutesuites.com, 309.716.5141

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minute-suites-starts-off-october-with-a-new-location-opening-301139167.html

SOURCE Minute Suites

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.27
6.12 %
CS Group 9.24
5.45 %
Swiss Re 69.76
3.66 %
The Swatch Grp 216.30
3.54 %
Swiss Life Hldg 350.70
3.18 %
Swisscom 495.50
0.30 %
Sika 222.20
0.23 %
Nestle 109.88
0.11 %
Lonza Grp 566.40
-0.42 %
Roche Hldg G 328.00
-0.89 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:25
Konfrontation auf offener Bühne
10:13
Vontobel: derimail - E-Autobauer mit 25%p.a. und Barrierebeobachtung am Laufzeitende
10:00
Economic Impact of Virus Drives FX
09:02
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
06:00
Portfolio Update: Schweiz & USA | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
mehr
Portfolio Update: Schweiz & USA | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie fester: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der GEM-Fazilität bekannt
Nestlé: Alles andere als langweiliges Wasser!
Wall Street stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
Trotz schwacher September-Performce: Analysten setzen weiter auf Apple-Aktie
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Sonova-Aktie schiesst hoch: Sonova ist wieder zuversichtlicher
ARYZTA-Aktie legt zu: ARYZTA einigt sich mit Kreditgebern auf erleichterte Kreditbedingungen
Bitcoin-Boost: Wie Kryptowährungen von der Politik der Notenbanken profitieren können
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Siemens Energy startet an der Börse
Ford beantragt wohl in Deutschland Staatshilfe - Aktie fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
An den US-Börsen geht es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte kräftige Gewinne verbuchen. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mit freundlicher Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB